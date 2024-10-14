

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum (SOLV), formerly known as 3M Health Care, announced its commitment to utilize 100% renewable electricity across its global operations by 2030.



Since 2021, the company has successfully transitioned ten manufacturing sites in the United States, Canada, Germany, Poland, and France to renewable energy, which now accounts for 48% of its total electricity consumption. Solventum aims to increase this share to 80% by 2025, marking a significant step towards its 2030 goal. This shift to renewable electricity is expected to achieve a 45% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to the 2021 baseline, effectively eliminating the carbon footprint equivalent to that of 20,000 cars off the road.



