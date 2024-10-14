London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report & AGM Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or the "Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Notification regarding the posting of the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that, further to the announcement of final results and the dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2024, published on 26 September 2024, the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been published and will be posted to Shareholders today.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 12:30 pm (UK Time) 14:30 pm (SA Time) at Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL and the Notice of the AGM is included in the 2024 Annual Report.

Pursuant to the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2024 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available as follows

on the website of City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at www.city-group.com; and

by writing to City Group PLC at Central Court, Suite 1.01, 25 Southampton Buildings,

London WC2A 1AL

United Kingdom

14 October 2024

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 3709 8740

Warwick Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited