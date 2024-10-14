Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 13:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report & AGM Notice

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report & AGM Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or the "Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Notification regarding the posting of the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that, further to the announcement of final results and the dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2024, published on 26 September 2024, the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been published and will be posted to Shareholders today.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 12:30 pm (UK Time) 14:30 pm (SA Time) at Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL and the Notice of the AGM is included in the 2024 Annual Report.

Pursuant to the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2024 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available as follows

  • on the website of City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at www.city-group.com; and
  • by writing to City Group PLC at Central Court, Suite 1.01, 25 Southampton Buildings,

London WC2A 1AL

United Kingdom

14 October 2024

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 3709 8740
Warwick Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.