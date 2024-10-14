OTC Markets Group Welcomes Blumetric Environmental, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Blumetric Environmental, Inc. (TSX-V: BLM; OTCQX: BLMWF), ("BluMetric") an integrated product and service organization, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. BluMetric Environmental, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



BluMetric Environmental, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BLMWF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to announce our trading debut on the OTCQX, a milestone that reflects our commitment to connecting with a broader investor base," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "This achievement coincides with our strategic expansion into the U.S. market through our recent acquisition of Gemini Water. We look forward to leveraging this platform as we execute on our new opportunities and drive shareholder value."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is an integrated product and service organization. It principally provides sustainable solutions for complex environmental issues. It serves clients in many industrial sectors, and at all levels of government, both domestically and internationally. The organization offers services and solutions such as environmental earth sciences and engineering; contaminated site remediation; water resource management; industrial hygiene; occupational health and safety; and water and wastewater design-build and pre-engineered solutions. It operates in Canada and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the operations in Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

