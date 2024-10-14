NewGenIVF Group Limited: NewGenIvf Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price

BANGKOK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) ("NewGen" or the "Company"), today announced that on October 8, 2024, the Company received a letter (the "Deficiency Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule").

The Deficiency Letter notified the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares (the "Class A Shares") did not meet the minimum closing bid price of $1 per share pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Company has an initial compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until April 7, 2025 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. The Deficiency letter stated that if at any time the closing bid price of the Company's Class A Shares is at least $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance with this requirement, as applicable.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the above requirements by the Compliance Date, the Company will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. The Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, which will require the Company to submit to Nasdaq written notice of its intent to cure the deficiency ahead of the Compliance Date. The Company intends to monitor the minimum bid price of its Class A Shares and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements.

This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's Class A Shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NIVF."

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen's management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen's clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of NewGenIvf's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's or NewGenIvf's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company or NewGenIvf operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in NewGenIvf's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by NewGenIvf's with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

