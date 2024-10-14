Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 May 2025 of 3.13p per Global Equity Income share, payable 22 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 1 November 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 31 October 2024. The projected annualised total dividend of 12.52p per share, represents an increase of at least 70% over the annual dividend that was paid to shareholders for the full year ending 31 May 2024.

Dividend Policy

Shareholders are reminded that following completion of the restructuring of the Company in May 2024, the Company has adopted a new dividend policy. The new policy will pay an annual dividend of at least 4 per cent. calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts. The intention is that these dividends are to be paid from the Company's revenues and, if required, capital reserves. The Board believes that this should provide both an enhanced dividend compared to historical dividends paid on the Global Equity Income shares and, once the relevant NAV is known, a smoother, more predictable income to shareholders.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

14 October 2024