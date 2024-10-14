

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Europa Clipper, the U.S. space agency's mission to explore Jupiter's icy moon Europa, will launch no earlier than 12:06 PM ET, Monday, on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The Europa Clipper spacecraft was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, bu tit was postponed due to hurricane conditions in Florida. Europa Clipper mission wil not take place as scheduled for Thursday due to anticipated hurricane conditions in Florida.



The next launch opportunity for this NASA flagship mission was decided as the deadly Hurricane Milton passed Florida, and the launch teams gave an 'all-clear' signal after assessing the launch processing facilities.



NASA is providing live coverage of the launch on YouTube, NASA+, Flagship X, Twitch and KSC Facebook.



Beyond Earth, Jupiter's moon Europa is considered as one of the solar system's most promising potentially habitable environments.



After an approximately 1.8-billion-mile journey, Europa Clipper will enter orbit around Jupiter only by April 2030. The spacecraft will conduct a detailed survey of Europa to determine whether the icy world could have conditions suitable for life.



Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission. It carries a suite of nine instruments along with a gravity experiment that will investigate an ocean beneath Europa's surface, which scientists believe contains twice as much liquid water as Earth's oceans.



