CORRECTION: Listing of Citadele banka, AS on Baltic Bond List

Orderbook shortname corrected. Nasdaq Riga decided on October 14, 2024 to list Citadele banka, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of October 15, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full Citadele banka, AS name Issuer's CBL shortname Securities LV0000804334 ISIN code Securities 14.10.2026 maturity date Nominal value 10 000 EUR of one security Number of 3 500 listed securities Nominal value 35 000 000 EUR Fixed annual until October 14, 2025 5% annually, afterwards floating rate of coupon rate 2.30% + 3 M EURIBOR. Coupon until October 14, 2025 two timer per year on April 14 and payments October 14, afterwards on every January 14, April 14, July 14 and October 14 Orderbook CBLBFLOT26B shortname Attached: Citadele Banka, AS Base prospectus and Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.