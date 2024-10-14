Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 16:22 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORRECTION: Listing of Citadele banka, AS on Baltic Bond List

Orderbook shortname corrected.

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 14, 2024 to list Citadele banka, AS bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of October 15, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full  Citadele banka, AS                       
 name                                      
Issuer's    CBL                               
 shortname                                   
Securities   LV0000804334                          
 ISIN code                                   
Securities   14.10.2026                           
 maturity date                                 
Nominal value  10 000 EUR                           
 of one                                     
 security                                    
Number of    3 500                              
 listed                                     
 securities                                   
Nominal value  35 000 000 EUR                         
Fixed annual  until October 14, 2025 5% annually, afterwards floating rate of 
 coupon rate   2.30% + 3 M EURIBOR.                      
Coupon     until October 14, 2025 two timer per year on April 14 and    
 payments    October 14, afterwards on every January 14, April 14, July 14 
         and October 14                         
Orderbook    CBLBFLOT26B                           
 shortname                                   



Attached: Citadele Banka, AS Base prospectus and Final Terms.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.