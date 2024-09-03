Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of S2Medical, 2024-09-03

Correction of short name. At the request of S2Medical, 2024-09-03, the last trading day in S2Medical, 2024-09-03's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-10-14 to 2024-10-16. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: S2M BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022757498 Order Book: 354575 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB