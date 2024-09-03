Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024

WKN: A2N96D | ISIN: SE0011725084 | Ticker-Symbol: S21
Frankfurt
14.10.24
09:16 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
-4,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 16:22 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of S2Medical, 2024-09-03

Correction of short name.



At the request of S2Medical, 2024-09-03, the last trading day in S2Medical,
2024-09-03's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-10-14 to
2024-10-16. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   S2M BTA B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022757498              
Order Book:   354575                 
Market Segment: First North STO             



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

