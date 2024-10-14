Sweden's largest energy storage investment, totaling 211 MW/211 MWh, goes live, combining 14 sites. From ESS News 14 large-scale battery storage systems (BESS) have come online in Sweden to deploy 211 MW / 211 MWh into the region. Developer and optimizer Ingrid Capacity and energy storage owner-operator BW ESS have been working in partnership to deliver 14 large-scale BESS projects throughout Sweden's grid, situated in electricity price areas SE3 and SE4. The connection to the grid was overseen at the time by the Swedish minister for climate and the environment, Romina Pourmokhtari. Among her ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...