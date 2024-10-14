Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
WKN: A3C67T | ISIN: IT0005466963 | Ticker-Symbol: X7Q
Frankfurt
14.10.24
15:29 Uhr
3,690 Euro
-0,020
-0,54 %
Actusnews Wire
14.10.2024 17:53 Uhr
52 Leser
Racing Force S.p.A.: Periodic disclosure on the buyback program

Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), with regards to the treasury buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29th, 2024, announces that between October 7th and 11th, 2024, it acquired on the Euronext Growth Milan segment no. 5,165 RFG shares, equal to 0.0189% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.17 per share for a total of Euro 21,516.36.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Details of the daily purchase transactions on the market are reported below.

In accordance with Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, attached the detailed list of purchases made on ordinary shares RFG (ISIN code IT0005466963) in the aforementioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of the execution of the buyback program.

Following the above stated purchases, RFG currently holds 31,725 treasury shares, equal to 0.1158% of the share capital.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWtyYJhtk22Uxm1vZZqWZ2KXmmaXxJWYZ2WdyGFslJfKmZxgmW2TbsaeZnFpl2hq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88234-rfg-treasury-share-buy-back-announcement-10.14.2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
