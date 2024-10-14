Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
14.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 631.810p. The highest price paid per share was 635.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 627.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,576,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,121,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

343

633.800

15:58:33

1005

633.600

15:56:26

345

633.800

15:55:50

4

633.800

15:55:50

982

633.800

15:50:15

119

634.400

15:45:32

775

634.400

15:45:23

989

634.200

15:41:56

13

634.200

15:41:56

379

635.400

15:38:28

614

635.400

15:38:28

901

634.800

15:33:38

890

634.600

15:30:50

89

634.400

15:27:39

200

634.400

15:27:39

537

634.400

15:27:39

825

634.400

15:24:16

103

634.200

15:18:56

355

634.200

15:18:56

252

634.200

15:18:56

162

634.200

15:18:56

164

633.400

15:13:03

90

633.400

15:13:03

310

633.400

15:13:03

344

633.400

15:13:03

615

633.400

15:13:03

370

633.400

15:13:03

238

632.600

15:06:19

673

632.600

15:06:19

858

633.200

15:04:37

341

633.400

15:01:10

647

633.400

15:01:10

967

633.400

14:55:40

246

633.600

14:52:39

673

633.600

14:52:39

843

634.200

14:47:00

935

634.200

14:47:00

616

631.800

14:38:56

377

631.800

14:38:56

981

633.000

14:34:21

862

633.200

14:31:56

831

633.600

14:30:50

435

634.000

14:29:03

414

634.000

14:29:03

403

633.800

14:20:35

531

633.800

14:20:35

877

633.800

14:17:26

952

633.000

14:05:11

579

633.400

14:03:19

324

633.400

14:03:19

870

632.600

13:54:07

1004

632.600

13:52:50

839

632.000

13:43:01

953

632.400

13:35:25

960

632.000

13:28:38

863

632.200

13:19:25

927

631.400

13:08:03

280

631.400

13:01:16

17

631.400

13:01:16

592

631.400

13:01:16

63

631.400

13:01:16

899

631.000

12:43:02

646

630.800

12:39:02

315

630.800

12:39:02

907

631.800

12:23:29

863

631.800

12:22:56

217

630.200

12:03:28

700

630.200

12:03:28

880

630.000

11:59:27

947

630.000

11:50:23

985

630.400

11:38:09

915

630.400

11:26:42

860

631.000

11:18:55

954

630.800

11:04:03

8

631.200

10:53:19

159

631.200

10:53:19

728

631.200

10:53:19

818

630.400

10:43:52

915

630.000

10:41:24

894

630.000

10:37:38

991

630.200

10:36:48

889

630.200

10:29:53

948

630.200

10:18:40

866

630.400

10:17:18

844

630.400

10:09:46

970

630.800

10:02:58

572

630.400

09:59:22

347

629.000

09:52:06

611

629.000

09:52:06

824

630.000

09:52:02

938

630.400

09:48:12

925

630.200

09:43:04

1064

630.000

09:42:20

957

630.000

09:40:00

851

630.400

09:39:52

215

630.400

09:39:44

1160

629.000

09:39:25

926

627.000

09:34:10

830

628.600

09:34:10

8

629.000

09:31:12

935

629.000

09:31:12

929

630.000

09:23:16

421

631.200

09:16:00

425

631.200

09:16:00

343

632.800

09:08:59

23

632.800

09:08:59

587

632.800

09:08:59

818

633.000

09:01:33

146

633.000

09:01:33

843

633.200

08:53:41

115

633.200

08:53:41

2

633.200

08:50:24

903

633.200

08:50:24

813

631.800

08:39:05

1001

633.000

08:31:41

965

631.200

08:25:26

920

629.200

08:09:07

903

628.200

08:02:09

816

631.400

08:00:54


