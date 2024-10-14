Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
14 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 631.810p. The highest price paid per share was 635.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 627.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,576,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,121,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
343
633.800
15:58:33
1005
633.600
15:56:26
345
633.800
15:55:50
4
633.800
15:55:50
982
633.800
15:50:15
119
634.400
15:45:32
775
634.400
15:45:23
989
634.200
15:41:56
13
634.200
15:41:56
379
635.400
15:38:28
614
635.400
15:38:28
901
634.800
15:33:38
890
634.600
15:30:50
89
634.400
15:27:39
200
634.400
15:27:39
537
634.400
15:27:39
825
634.400
15:24:16
103
634.200
15:18:56
355
634.200
15:18:56
252
634.200
15:18:56
162
634.200
15:18:56
164
633.400
15:13:03
90
633.400
15:13:03
310
633.400
15:13:03
344
633.400
15:13:03
615
633.400
15:13:03
370
633.400
15:13:03
238
632.600
15:06:19
673
632.600
15:06:19
858
633.200
15:04:37
341
633.400
15:01:10
647
633.400
15:01:10
967
633.400
14:55:40
246
633.600
14:52:39
673
633.600
14:52:39
843
634.200
14:47:00
935
634.200
14:47:00
616
631.800
14:38:56
377
631.800
14:38:56
981
633.000
14:34:21
862
633.200
14:31:56
831
633.600
14:30:50
435
634.000
14:29:03
414
634.000
14:29:03
403
633.800
14:20:35
531
633.800
14:20:35
877
633.800
14:17:26
952
633.000
14:05:11
579
633.400
14:03:19
324
633.400
14:03:19
870
632.600
13:54:07
1004
632.600
13:52:50
839
632.000
13:43:01
953
632.400
13:35:25
960
632.000
13:28:38
863
632.200
13:19:25
927
631.400
13:08:03
280
631.400
13:01:16
17
631.400
13:01:16
592
631.400
13:01:16
63
631.400
13:01:16
899
631.000
12:43:02
646
630.800
12:39:02
315
630.800
12:39:02
907
631.800
12:23:29
863
631.800
12:22:56
217
630.200
12:03:28
700
630.200
12:03:28
880
630.000
11:59:27
947
630.000
11:50:23
985
630.400
11:38:09
915
630.400
11:26:42
860
631.000
11:18:55
954
630.800
11:04:03
8
631.200
10:53:19
159
631.200
10:53:19
728
631.200
10:53:19
818
630.400
10:43:52
915
630.000
10:41:24
894
630.000
10:37:38
991
630.200
10:36:48
889
630.200
10:29:53
948
630.200
10:18:40
866
630.400
10:17:18
844
630.400
10:09:46
970
630.800
10:02:58
572
630.400
09:59:22
347
629.000
09:52:06
611
629.000
09:52:06
824
630.000
09:52:02
938
630.400
09:48:12
925
630.200
09:43:04
1064
630.000
09:42:20
957
630.000
09:40:00
851
630.400
09:39:52
215
630.400
09:39:44
1160
629.000
09:39:25
926
627.000
09:34:10
830
628.600
09:34:10
8
629.000
09:31:12
935
629.000
09:31:12
929
630.000
09:23:16
421
631.200
09:16:00
425
631.200
09:16:00
343
632.800
09:08:59
23
632.800
09:08:59
587
632.800
09:08:59
818
633.000
09:01:33
146
633.000
09:01:33
843
633.200
08:53:41
115
633.200
08:53:41
2
633.200
08:50:24
903
633.200
08:50:24
813
631.800
08:39:05
1001
633.000
08:31:41
965
631.200
08:25:26
920
629.200
08:09:07
903
628.200
08:02:09
816
631.400
08:00:54