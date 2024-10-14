Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115BY | ISIN: US8472151005 | Ticker-Symbol: SRJ
Frankfurt
14.10.24
08:20 Uhr
19,400 Euro
+0,300
+1,57 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARTANNASH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARTANNASH COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,50019,80019:40
19,70019,80019:32
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 17:15 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpartanNash Acquiring Fresh Encounter Inc., Growing Retail Footprint by 33%

The 49-store chain with locations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky has been a SpartanNash independent grocer customer for 58 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its acquisition of Fresh Encounter Inc. ("FEI"), a 49-store supermarket chain serving Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Owned by third-generation grocers Michael Needler Jr. and Julie Anderson, FEI has been a food distribution customer of SpartanNash for 58 years. SpartanNash will continue employment for FEI's 2,500 team members.

"Fresh Encounter has been a successful family-owned and operated business for decades, and we are proud to continue this legacy," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "This acquisition is an exciting milestone in our Company's strategic growth plans. Not only will we welcome 2,500 new Associates to the SpartanNash family, we will also begin serving shoppers in Kentucky and grow our existing footprint across Ohio and Indiana. Retail is a critical component of our business model and long-term strategic plan, as we meet consumer needs and leverage insights from our stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our wholesale business."

The FEI acquisition expands SpartanNash's retail footprint by 33% and is the Company's second retail acquisition in 2024, following the addition of Metcalfe's Market in April. This acquisition is consistent with SpartanNash's strategy and will contribute toward the growth and earnings goals shared in the Company's 2025 long-term plan, Sarsam added.

"We are proud of the business our family has built and look forward to advancing our relationship with SpartanNash," said FEI CEO Needler. "As their customer, we have seen firsthand the People First culture at SpartanNash, and we appreciate the career opportunities and growth this will unlock for Fresh Encounter team members."

FEI operates under the retail store banners Community Markets, Remke Markets, Chief Markets and Needler's Fresh Market. The transaction is expected to close in late November, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments - food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP, Chief Communications Officer
SpartanNash
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kayleigh Campbell
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.