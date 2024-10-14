Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 18:42 Uhr
60 Leser
Kliro Capital Partners and ICB launch Fortitude Spirits Group to create, nurture and scale spirits brands

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kliro Capital Partners, who acquired ICB in June 2023, today announce the launch of Fortitude Spirits Group, with the ambition to become one of the leading independent UK spirits companies. Fortitude Spirits Group, led by industry experts and with significant production investment, will co-operate with industry partners to create value across production, brand building and distribution.

Fortitude Spirits Group Logo

Fortitude Spirits Group includes 3 divisions:

  • Fortitude Spirits: create, nurture and scale distinctive brands, which will disrupt in culture outlet, appealing to consumers globally.
  • Fortitude Drinks UK: distribute Fortitude Spirits and third-party brands across every UK channel. Leveraging 35-year history and utilising sales and marketing expertise and outstanding customer relationships, they will scale quality brands across all price points and occasions
  • ICB Distillers: with a strong reputation earnt over 35 years, will expand production capacity to distil, blend and bottle the groups' brands, along with private label and third-party products

Fortitude Spirits Group will be led by:

  • Warren Scott - Kliro Capital Partners and Fortitude Spirits Group Chairman. Warren was previously Founder and CEO of Quintessential Brands Group and an investment banker with JP Morgan, KPMG and Jefferies in a career spanning 25 years
  • Nick England - Fortitiude Drinks UK Managing Director. Nick held senior sales positions at Carlsberg UK and Mars. Wine and spirit experience forged at Treasury Wine Estate and William Grant & Sons
  • Paul Cornell - Fortitude Spirits Brands Director. Paul led key internationally recognised premium brands at Molson Coors, Asahi and Diageo, driving outstanding growth and winning many industry awards
  • Kliro Capital Partners will shortly announce a new Fortitude Spirits Group CEO

Fortitude Spirits Group Chairman, Warren Scott says: "Fortitude Spirits Group will offer a unique service to customers, brand owners and consumers. The group will strive to discover new sources of category growth across every price point, break new boundaries in spirit creation and be a pioneering partner to guide customers and brand owners towards the shared spirit of success."

Key Facts

  • UK Industry accredited production facility in Middlesborough
  • Capacity to deliver 6 million cases per year
  • 400+ SKUs produced each year across every shape and size
  • UK-wide distribution network
  • Premium Brands for International Markets: Rozel Rosé Vodka, Café Solo Coffee Liqueur and Hawksbill Spiced Rum

LinkedIn: Fortitude Drinks UK, ICB Distillers

Contacts:

UK distribution: cpountney@fortitudedrinks.co.uk

Premium Brands: amcleod@fortitudespirits.com

Contract distilling and manufacturing: cdmenquires@icbrands.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529944/Fortitude_Spirits_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kliro-capital-partners-and-icb-launch-fortitude-spirits-group-to-create-nurture-and-scale-spirits-brands-302275401.html

