Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 7 to October 11, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market (MIC Code) 07/10/2024 205,758 63.029557 12,968,835.53 XPAR 07/10/2024 125,000 62.979304 7,872,412.95 CEUX 07/10/2024 10,037 63.030319 632,635.31 TQEX 07/10/2024 6,030 63.019454 380,007.31 AQEU 08/10/2024 204,164 62.593569 12,779,353.34 XPAR 08/10/2024 125,000 62.588313 7,823,539.07 CEUX 08/10/2024 12,500 62.548790 781,859.87 TQEX 08/10/2024 7,500 62.556577 469,174.33 AQEU 09/10/2024 206,376 61.919799 12,778,760.50 XPAR 09/10/2024 126,729 61.904388 7,845,081.22 CEUX 09/10/2024 12,426 61.894066 769,095.67 TQEX 09/10/2024 8,254 61.889158 510,833.11 AQEU 10/10/2024 262,446 62.379876 16,371,348.84 XPAR 10/10/2024 74,754 62.204916 4,650,066.32 CEUX 10/10/2024 10,068 62.179541 626,023.62 TQEX 10/10/2024 4,928 62.181847 306,432.14 AQEU 11/10/2024 253,324 62.429495 15,814,889.41 XPAR 11/10/2024 90,000 62.411671 5,617,050.36 CEUX 11/10/2024 5,000 62.411876 312,059.38 TQEX 11/10/2024 3,168 62.452620 197,849.90 AQEU Total 1,753,462 62.452057 109,507,308.18

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014819449/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com