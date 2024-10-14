Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 7 to October 11, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
07/10/2024
205,758
63.029557
12,968,835.53
XPAR
07/10/2024
125,000
62.979304
7,872,412.95
CEUX
07/10/2024
10,037
63.030319
632,635.31
TQEX
07/10/2024
6,030
63.019454
380,007.31
AQEU
08/10/2024
204,164
62.593569
12,779,353.34
XPAR
08/10/2024
125,000
62.588313
7,823,539.07
CEUX
08/10/2024
12,500
62.548790
781,859.87
TQEX
08/10/2024
7,500
62.556577
469,174.33
AQEU
09/10/2024
206,376
61.919799
12,778,760.50
XPAR
09/10/2024
126,729
61.904388
7,845,081.22
CEUX
09/10/2024
12,426
61.894066
769,095.67
TQEX
09/10/2024
8,254
61.889158
510,833.11
AQEU
10/10/2024
262,446
62.379876
16,371,348.84
XPAR
10/10/2024
74,754
62.204916
4,650,066.32
CEUX
10/10/2024
10,068
62.179541
626,023.62
TQEX
10/10/2024
4,928
62.181847
306,432.14
AQEU
11/10/2024
253,324
62.429495
15,814,889.41
XPAR
11/10/2024
90,000
62.411671
5,617,050.36
CEUX
11/10/2024
5,000
62.411876
312,059.38
TQEX
11/10/2024
3,168
62.452620
197,849.90
AQEU
Total
1,753,462
62.452057
109,507,308.18
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
