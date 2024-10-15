

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.3807 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3795.



Against the yen, the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 108.31, 1.5057 and 0.9288 from Monday's closing quotes of 108.55, 1.5049 and 0.9277, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 104.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the euro and 0.94 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News