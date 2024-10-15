

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from Germany and unemployment from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.1 percent in three months to August.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final inflation figures for September. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent in August.



At 3.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Spain. The statistical office is expected to confirm consumer price inflation for September at 1.5 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases bank lending survey data.



At 5.00 am ET, German ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 10.2 in October from 3.6 in September.



In the meantime, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for August. Industrial output is expected to grow 1.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in July.



