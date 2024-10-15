EZVIZ breaks into a faster smart home evolution at GITEX 2024, empowering a truly easy lifestyle with its security-rooted technologies and ever-expanding product ecosystem

EZVIZ continues to push the limits of whole-home security solutions, and fosters a greater ecosystem with robotic cleaning, home environment controls and more.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This GITEX, EZVIZ showcases its path to create a security-based and smartness-oriented home under the theme "Into the Easy Evolution," attracting wide attention to innovative hardware and systematic solutions at its immersive Stand C80 in Hall 26.

"EZVIZ aims to reshape people's imagination of an all-in-one smart home with top-tier products and their interoperability," said Albert Hao, Business Director of EZVIZ Middle East. "At EZVIZ, 'easy' is the essence of everything we do - we hope to initiate an easy home evolution that everyone can embrace."

A global pioneer with market-proof success, EZVIZ is again at the forefront of a next-generation home security system that smoothly interlinks cameras, doorbells, doorphones and locks. More notably, it displays the great potential of a hyper-connected home by presenting multi-purpose cleaning robots, home solar power solutions, automatic home controls, and more.

Setting new standards for all-around security, EZVIZ introduced several self-developed technologies: the Always-On Video (AOV) mode on battery cameras, the Dual-Lens Technology for optimal coverage, and the ColorFULL night vision for ultra-low-light monitoring. Such strong R&D capability brought competitive collections to GITEX, including the 4G outdoor cameras that extend protection to farms and camps, and a 4K solar battery series that completely reduces the need for cables.

Furthermore, EZVIZ gave a full simulation of its Smart Entry range to boost front-door protection and communication, which is interoperable with EZVIZ cameras and is inherently easy to use. For apartments, houses and villas, EZVIZ offers versatile choices such as the HP2 peephole camera, the EP3x Pro dual-lens doorbell, the HP7 video doorphone system, and multiple smart locks for keyless access.

Evolving from "living safely" to "living comfortably," EZVIZ expanded its innovations to facilitate an intuitive, hassle-free home on multiple levels, highlighting robotic cleaning as a key focus to establish its new leadership position. Its flagship RS20 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo and its first automatic lawn mower wowed the audience with their fully automated, hands-free cleaning experience from indoors to outdoors, integrating many EZVIZ patented technologies to minimize human labor.

