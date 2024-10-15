TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - September 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15/10/2024

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet





Factsheet Commentary





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of September 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors:

https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson