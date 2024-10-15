Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Headstart Advisers: Headstart Fund of Funds Wins Long Term HFM European Performance Award

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the HFM European Performance awards evening held at London's iconic Victoria and Albert Museum last Thursday 10th October, the team at Headstart Advisers limited are pleased to announce that the Headstart Fund of Funds won the long term (five year) performance award.

For the five-year period under consideration (to 30th June 2024) Headstart Fund of Funds has returned 102.48% for its investors.

Najy Nasser, Headstart Advisors Ltd.'s CIO commented: "During a period of unprecedented global events we are pleased to have performed positively in each of the five years. We are most satisfied with our performance in 2022 as we protected capital for our investors when the equity markets were down aggressively."

Headstart Fund of funds which runs a diversified Fund of Hedge Funds finished the 2022 year up 20.64%. Najy Nasser added, "We are prepared for more volatile markets ahead with a diversified portfolio of uncorrelated strategies ready to capture future opportunities."

Previous Press Releases on the HeadStart Fund of Funds Ltd:

15/04/24 - Headstart Fund of Funds up more than 20% for second year running in 2023

17/01/23 - Headstart Fund of Funds climbs 20.7% in 2022 as the MSCI World Index falls

12/01/21 - Headstart sees stellar run for Hedge Funds continuing
28/04/16 - Headstart Fund of Funds Wins Long-Term Performance Award
02/04/14 - Headstart Fund of Funds Wins HFM Award
04/02/14 - Headstart Fund of Funds Scoops 3 Performance Awards
14/01/13 - Headstart Fund of Funds Outpaces Benchmarks
20/03/12 - Headstart Fund of Funds Nominated Again by HFM
22/12/10 - Headstart Advisers Cautiously Optimistic About 2011

17/12/10 - Headstart Advisers' Fund of Funds Advances To The Top

HEADSTART ADVISERS

Najy N. Nasser, Chief Investment Officer - www.headstartadvisers.com

About Headstart

Headstart Advisers Ltd is a financial services company incorporated in 1990, authorised and regulated by the FCA as an investment advisor to the Headstart family of hedge funds (within Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Legislation and so subject to investment restrictions as set out more fully on its website).

The directors of Headstart Advisors Limited are Najy Nasser and Henry Watkinson.

The firm has its office at 1 Knightsbridge Green, London SW1.

Headstart Advisers Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000. These press releases do not constitute financial advice or an offer or invitation to apply for investment in the fund(s).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/headstart-fund-of-funds-wins-long-term-hfm-european-performance-award-302275630.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
