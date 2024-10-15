For Spotless Interiors, Effortlessly and in Style

Always at the forefront of innovation, Tineco once again surprises by unveiling two new intelligent cordless vacuum cleaners: the PURE ONE Station 5 and the PURE ONE A50S. These models combine advanced technology with smart features, while offering an easy and efficient cleaning experience. With these vacuums, cleaning floors becomes almost a pleasure-simple, quick, and without compromising on style.

PURE ONE STATION 5: The Vacuum That Makes Life Easier

The PURE ONE Station 5 does more than just vacuum-it revolutionizes the way we care for our floors. Equipped with a 3-in-1 station that cleans, charges, and stores the vacuum, this device becomes a daily ally. With a 70-minute battery life, it covers the entire house without interruption, while its iLoop Smart Sensor technology automatically adjusts the suction power based on the level of dirt for a customized clean.

One of its standout features is a 25-liter integrated dustbin that can store dust and debris for up to 45 days, eliminating the need to empty it after every use. Additionally, its compact and sleek design is crafted to fit seamlessly into any home, even the most stylish ones.

PURE ONE A50S: Powerful, Intuitive, and Easy to Maneuver

The PURE ONE A50S is the ideal model for those who want maximum cleanliness with minimal effort. With 185W of suction power and the 3DSense smart brush, it detects dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power for impeccable results.

Its 180° foldable design makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach spaces, while its wide-angle LED light ensures optimal visibility under furniture or in dark corners. With a 70-minute battery life, it's perfect for extended use without needing to stop and recharge-an excellent choice for keeping your home in top condition.

With these two new models, Tineco strengthens its position as a leader in intelligent vacuum cleaning. Their sleek design, combined with practical and efficient features, makes them essential for those who seek both performance and aesthetics in their home.

Available now at a price of €399 for the PURE ONE Station 5 and €299 for the PURE ONE A50S, these vacuums redefine the standards of home cleaning. Find the PURE ONE Station 5 on the Tineco online store and Amazon, and the PURE ONE A50S on the Tineco online store and Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

