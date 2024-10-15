Propels advanced global telecommunications with its proprietary S1 Platform

BTS (Business Telecommunications Services), a global communications technology leader, has announced the full reintegration of its subsidiary SONOC under the BTS umbrella, marking a strategic move to consolidate BTS's technology and operations. This reintegration marks the full absorption of SONOC into BTS, allowing BTS to unify its expertise and teams to deliver advanced end-to-end solutions.

This integration under a single brand name is the continuation of a journey that began more than 20 years ago, when BTS made a bold decision that has guided its entire success story: to develop its own technology, tailored to its needs, rather than relying on external vendors. The result was the S1 Unified Platform, developed by technologists who understood both the business and the changing needs of global telecommunications. The platform has evolved into one of the industry's most advanced communications management systems for voice, cloud telephony, fraud prevention, and messaging.

"By fully integrating the SONOC brand into BTS, we are not just embracing the future but staying true to the vision that has been with us from the beginning," said Luis Benavente, CTO of BTS. "We built the S1 Platform from the ground up to reflect our deep understanding of telecommunications and the innovation in our DNA. Now, by bringing together all our technical and commercial expertise, we can accelerate our innovation processes and deliver more complete, advanced and tailored solutions to our customers."

By making this move, BTS is reuniting its operations, management, business, and product teams with its advanced technology under one roof to innovate at an even greater scale. BTS now fully leverages its technical and software development capabilities, including a team of 50+ engineers and developers, to expand into smart voice, AI-powered communications, RCS, telco APIs, and eSIMs to meet the increasingly diverse needs of MNOs, carriers, digital players, CPaaS providers, and hyperscalers worldwide.

Already outperforming the industry as a voice solutions provider, BTS's leadership in global voice communications, which powers over 18 billion minutes annually across 180+ countries today and offers coverage of 90+ direct hard-to-reach countries for Cloud Telephony, goes beyond sheer volume. BTS is positioning itself as the key innovator in the future of global telecoms by developing AI-powered emotion detection, voice profiling, speech-to-text technologies, and biometric integration, using neural networks to extract customer insights and data

"SONOC's reintegration brings us back to our unified vision: building the best technology for an industry we deeply understand," said Ricardo Olloqui, President and Co-Founder of BTS. "Over the years, we realized our strength lies in operating as a single, agile entity. We are now reigniting our original purpose: to innovate for the future to meet complex, evolving needs while keeping our business expertise at the heart of everything we do."

"At BTS, our mission has always been to build the future of telecommunications on a foundation of business expertise and technological innovation," added Rafael Olloqui, CEO and Co-Founder of BTS. "Now, with everything unified under BTS, we are ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow while staying true to the values that have driven us from the beginning."

About BTS

BTS is a global communications technology leader, powering over 18 billion voice minutes annually across 180+ countries, including coverage in 90+ hard-to-reach countries for cloud telephony. With a proprietary platform and a network of 400+ direct partners, BTS delivers advanced AI-driven solutions specializing in voice, messaging, cloud communications, and innovative solutions for MNOs, carriers, digital players, and hyperscalers worldwide. Over the last 30 years, BTS has extended connectivity to 85% of the global population, enabling wholesale, enterprise, and retail customers to optimize, modernize, and monetize their communications for greater growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

