Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
[15.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.10.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|14,953,600.00
|EUR
|0
|142,511,405.40
|9.5302
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.10.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|967,706.69
|96.0026
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.10.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|3,497,618.00
|EUR
|0
|35,794,063.06
|10.2338
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.10.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,109,910.00
|EUR
|300,000.0000
|11,571,854.68
|10.4259
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.10.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|294,507.16
|10.5219
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.10.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|USD
|0
|9,357,810.56
|10.5023
