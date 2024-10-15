Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AuriGen Medical Pioneers Next-Generation Atrial Fibrillation Technology with First-in-Human Success

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuriGen Medical, a medical device company specializing in left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) technology, today announced the successful treatment of their first patient in its first-in-human clinical study. The procedure, performed by Dr Matt O'Connor, Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Auckland City Hospital New Zealand, marks a significant milestone in the clinical validation of AuriGen's novel "Zenith" LAAO device.

AuriGen Medical celebrating a successful First in Human Zenith procedure with Auckland City Hospital LAA implant team.

Atrial fibrillation ("AF") affects over 60 million people worldwide and significantly increases stroke risk, with over 90% of stroke-causing clots originating in the left atrial appendage ("LAA"). This makes LAA closure vital for patients who cannot tolerate long-term anticoagulation therapy. The Zenith device simplifies LAA closure, crucial for reducing stroke risk in AF patients.

Zenith is implanted through a quick, minimally invasive procedure via a small groin incision. The delivery system guides the implant to the heart sealing the LAA and offers fully controllable deployment which adapts to each patient's unique anatomy for a precise fit. Zenith is designed for non-traumatic repositioning, allowing physicians to perform leak-checks and real-time adjustments. Zenith's unique self-closing covering encourages heart tissue-growth, designed to support healing and long-term LAA closure.

"I am very encouraged by how the Zenith device performed in this important first case. The patient recovered exceptionally well and has been discharged home" said Dr Matt O'Connor. "From a physician's perspective, Zenith's independent anchors provide a distinct advantage by allowing easy repositioning and placement optimization of the implant without risking injury to the heart. This in combination with the intra-procedural leak analysis, represents a significant advance in the left atrial appendage occlusion technology available to our AF patients who are at significant stroke risk."

"This first-in-human procedure of the Zenith device is a huge milestone for AuriGen Medical," said the company's Chairman Pierre Chauvineau. "It marks a critical step forward in LAAO technology. As we advance our clinical trials, we are committed to improving outcomes for our LAAO patients and exploring new Zenith applications that can benefit a wider range of cardiac patients."

About AuriGen Medical
AuriGen Medical is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing novel minimally invasive technologies for patients with chronic heart disease. AuriGen, funded by Western Development Commission and Enterprise Ireland DTI fund, has been awarded three EU Horizon Europe awards, highlighting it's innovative, disruptive technology. www.AuriGenMedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528695/AuriGen_Medical.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurigen-medical-pioneers-next-generation-atrial-fibrillation-technology-with-first-in-human-success-302275234.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.