Gordon Brothers Partners with NetBid to Sell Stellantis Engine Plant and Machinery

London, Oct. 15, 2024, the global asset experts, has acquired complete 4-cylinder diesel and 3- and 4-cylinder gasoline engine crankshaft machining lines from Stellantis in partnership with NetBid Polska, Sp. z.o.o.

The global automotive group ceased manufacturing at its Bielsko-Biala, Poland location and the combined assets span a 550,000-square-foot area and include over 300 machines, many of which were manufactured as recently as 2019.

The 4-cylinder diesel engine crankshaft machining line has already sold due to high demand. The complete 3- and 4-cylinder gasoline engine crankshaft machining line and individual machines from the Stellantis GSE and TA engine series are being offered by private treaty sale through October 30.

The majority of the machinery originates from top European suppliers such as Heller, Komatsu, Landis, Etxetar, Schenck and SAET, with significant upgrades made between 2016 and 2020, presenting a rare opportunity to purchase well-maintained production lines and individual machines at significant discounts.

Additional assets include precision measurement and testing equipment, general factory support machinery and over 50 Comau CNC machining centres.

"This sale represents a tremendous opportunity for buyers to acquire high-quality, well-maintained machinery at a fraction of the original cost," said Nicholas Schofield, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "With a complete line and individual machines still available, the flexibility of this sale will appeal to a wide range of buyers in the automotive and manufacturing sectors."

For further details, please contact David Holtappels at dholtappels@gordonbrothers.comor Nicholas Schofield at nschofield@gordonbrothers.com.

For a full listing of the available assets and to register to bid, please visit NetBid's website.

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximised liquidity through realisable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimise asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.