Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
15.10.24
10:03 Uhr
12,002 Euro
-0,054
-0,45 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,96011,96210:18
11,96011,97010:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 10:11 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gordon Brothers Partners with NetBid to Sell Stellantis Engine Plant and Machinery

London, Oct. 15, 2024, the global asset experts, has acquired complete 4-cylinder diesel and 3- and 4-cylinder gasoline engine crankshaft machining lines from Stellantis in partnership with NetBid Polska, Sp. z.o.o.

The global automotive group ceased manufacturing at its Bielsko-Biala, Poland location and the combined assets span a 550,000-square-foot area and include over 300 machines, many of which were manufactured as recently as 2019.

The 4-cylinder diesel engine crankshaft machining line has already sold due to high demand. The complete 3- and 4-cylinder gasoline engine crankshaft machining line and individual machines from the Stellantis GSE and TA engine series are being offered by private treaty sale through October 30.

The majority of the machinery originates from top European suppliers such as Heller, Komatsu, Landis, Etxetar, Schenck and SAET, with significant upgrades made between 2016 and 2020, presenting a rare opportunity to purchase well-maintained production lines and individual machines at significant discounts.

Additional assets include precision measurement and testing equipment, general factory support machinery and over 50 Comau CNC machining centres.

"This sale represents a tremendous opportunity for buyers to acquire high-quality, well-maintained machinery at a fraction of the original cost," said Nicholas Schofield, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "With a complete line and individual machines still available, the flexibility of this sale will appeal to a wide range of buyers in the automotive and manufacturing sectors."

For further details, please contact David Holtappels at dholtappels@gordonbrothers.comor Nicholas Schofield at nschofield@gordonbrothers.com.

For a full listing of the available assets and to register to bid, please visit NetBid's website.

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximised liquidity through realisable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimise asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.