Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869795 | ISIN: US6078281002 | Ticker-Symbol: MMF
Tradegate
15.10.24
09:30 Uhr
123,25 Euro
+1,10
+0,90 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,75122,8011:28
121,60123,0011:28
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 22:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modine Announces New Chief Information Officer

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, is pleased to announce that Dan Hedstrom has joined Modine as Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective today. He takes over from Steve Langer, current Vice President Information Technology, who has announced his plans to retire at the end of this year.

As CIO, Hedstrom will have responsibility for leading Modine's global IT function and executing Modine's digital strategy. He will focus on building business-aligned IT solutions that optimize performance, enhance productivity, and improve cyber security in alignment with overall corporate strategy.

Hedstrom comes to Modine from Cubic Corporation where he worked for 12 years in roles of increasing responsibility. In 2018, he was named Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, he held senior roles leading enterprise infrastructure teams and has experience scaling IT systems to support growth. He has a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from California Polytechnic State University.

"Dan's strong track record as a technology leader will be an asset to Modine as we continue to execute on our global business strategies. We are pleased to welcome him to the team," said Mick Lucareli, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "I also would like to thank Steve Langer for his seven years of service at Modine and wish him well in retirement."

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Modine

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.