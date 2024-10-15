As a high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand from China, AITO combines Traditional Luxury with Technological Luxury to provide leading intelligent mobility experiences to consumers worldwide. The "Eurasian Tour with AITO" convoy, featuring the AITO 9, AITO 7, and AITO 5, completed a 38-day journey covering around 15,000 kilometers from Chongqing to Paris, demonstrating the vehicles' reliability and exceptional performance. Under the theme "Intelligence Redefining Luxury," AITO showcased its technological advancements, including the innovative AITO MF Platform and Super Range-extender technology, at the Paris Motor Show 2024.

From factory floor to auto show, the "Eurasian Tour with AITO" convoy-comprising AITO 9, AITO 7, and AITO 5 vehicles-crossed the Eurasian continent covering about 15,000 kilometers spanning 38 days, passing through 12 countries before arriving in Paris to attend the 90th Paris Motor Show.

On October 14th, under the theme "Intelligence Redefining Luxury," AITO showcased its industry-leading product lineup and technological advancements to a global audience. One very special AITO 9-a key member of the "Eurasian Tour with AITO" convoy-was on display. Having completed the long expedition from Chongqing to Paris, the vehicle's journey substantiated the exceptional performance of AITO's models across complex road conditions and extreme environments.

Particularly in regions with limited charging infrastructure, maintaining a reliable power supply was undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges for new energy vehicles during the extensive "Eurasian Tour with AITO." However, AITO's Range-extender technology overcame charging limitations while providing the driving experience of a pure electric vehicle. It effectively addressed range anxiety and enabled ultra-long driving range. The comprehensive security features, including robust body structure, 5-layer battery insulation, and 20 active safety functions, greatly improved on-road safety throughout the expedition.

AITO intelligent driving assistance technology proved essential in reducing driver burden and fatigue over long-distance travel, managing 8,800 km out of the total journey of 15,000 km. Moreover, AITO's intelligent parking system showcased its versatile performance, offering multiple parking modes, capable of effortlessly navigating through narrow parking spaces. With remote parking assistance, drivers could select a parking spot and let the vehicle complete the process automatically, a feature consistently capturing the attention of local residents along the tour.

The incredible performance across the AITO product line stems from the versatile and ever-evolving AITO MF Platform, which offers four core characteristics: Intelligent Safety, Diverse Powertrain, Adaptable Cabin Space, and Leading Intelligence. The platform supports multiple power options, including Super Range-extended Electric, Battery Electric, and Ultra Hybrid. It is the only platform in the industry compatible with all three new energy power systems, delivering a driving experience that is "enjoyable, convenient, and secure" for consumers.

Backed by the AITO MF Platform, the Super Range-extender technology achieves a thermal efficiency of 45% and a fuel-to-electric conversion rate of 3.65 kWh/L. This technology adapts to all driving scenarios, providing electric power for city-driving and effortless refueling for inter-city trips. Offering "same performance with half the fuel consumption," it delivers power comparable to a traditional 3.0T internal combustion engine. The driving experience resembles a pure electric vehicle, featuring a quiet cabin, smooth acceleration, and ultra-responsive handling. Additionally, it can serve as an external power source during outdoor camping. The technology also tailors power generation based on user driving habits, optimizing NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) and fuel efficiency for a refined, cost-effective journey.

The outstanding quality of AITO vehicles is powered by advanced intelligent manufacturing. AITO has developed a core proprietary digital platform, leveraging technology to interconnect production equipment with data. With over 3,000 robots and 100% automation in key processes, the Super Factory achieves industry-leading production efficiency, supporting flexible, transparent, automated, interconnected, and intelligent manufacturing. As the first to adopt a 10,000-ton-level die-casting unit, AITO ensures efficient, lightweight, and safe production, enhancing product quality and productivity.

As a high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand from China, AITO is pioneering frontiers in intelligent new energy vehicles, introducing new luxury concepts by combining "Traditional Luxury and Technological Luxury," to provide leading intelligent mobility experiences to consumers worldwide.

