First to bring suite of market-tested generative AI legal solutions to the region, offering sophisticated, intuitive tools to address today's largest legal challenges

CS Disco, Inc. ("DISCO")(NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced today the official launch of its Cecilia AI Platform in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Litigation today involves massive amounts of data, and Cecilia AI helps legal professionals quickly and accurately identify and analyze the most relevant documents to help streamline the ediscovery process and drive better outcomes. DISCO's comprehensive set of generative AI-driven features includes Cecilia Q&A, Cecilia single doc Q&A and Cecilia document summaries, all of which are now available to customers in the EU and UK to help them review datasets that previously took days or weeks in just hours.

"As innovative new technologies like generative AI fundamentally shift the legal landscape, DISCO continues to be laser focused on building advanced, proven and scalable tools that allow attorneys to focus on high-value strategic work and more efficiently handle the growing complexity and volume of legal data to achieve better outcomes for their clients," said DISCO Chief Product Officer Richard Crum. "This is an important milestone for DISCO, and we've been encouraged by the feedback from early adopters in this market who confirm what we've already seen in the United States: Cecilia's GenAI tools are fast, accurate and trusted."

With Cecilia, DISCO is bringing responsible generative AI solutions to bear with tools that simplify fact-finding and allow attorneys to review documents faster and more consistently. Customers in the EU and UK now have access to powerful Cecilia features, including Cecilia Q&A, an AI fact expert that is fully integrated within a user's DISCO Ediscovery database. Cecilia Q&A answers questions about the facts or patterns within a client's document set and provides citations that support each response. Unlike general-purpose models, Cecilia Q&A doesn't source information online but answers questions based solely on the information within a customer's specific database.

Additional tools now available to customers in the region include a single-document version of Cecilia Q&A, which allows attorneys to interrogate individual documents by asking questions in natural language and receiving answers based only on the information in that single document including documents in different languages and Cecilia doc summaries, which provides users with an on-demand summary of lengthy, complex or important documents.

DISCO has unveiled five generative AI products over the past 18 months with plans to bring additional Cecilia AI tools and capabilities to the European market in 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding DISCO's business initiatives and strategies, including DISCO's plans for its operations in the European market, and legal industry trends, including as they relate to the development and potential of AI. Words such as "may," "should," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "project," and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding DISCO's financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time.

Forward-looking statements represent DISCO's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated product offerings enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

