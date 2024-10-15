All-new Insight Center from Unily combines powerful search with digital assistant solutions to accelerate governed AI adoption for the world's largest enterprises

World-first Bring-Your-Own-Assistant approach ensures seamless and simple user experience for employees seeking to adopt AI assistants into their flow of work

Employee experience leader also unveils Unily Go mobile app with direct messaging to improve governance and connectivity for frontline employees

Unily the market-leading employee experience (EX) Platform, today announced 'Insight Center', a groundbreaking way for enterprises to integrate, manage and interact with the digital assistants of their choice.

Unlike others in the industry, Unily's Insight Center represents a new, fully-agnostic Bring-Your-Own-Assistant (BYOA) and Bring-Your-Own Large Language Model (BYOLLM) approach. The world's largest organizations can now adopt their chosen best-of-breed digital assistants and copilots and deploy them through a seamless user experience (UX) that ensures simplicity, efficiency and the highest levels of governance to mitigate risk.

Insight Center was demonstrated at Unily's annual EX event Unite 24 where the company also introduced 'Unily Go' a new native mobile application laser-focused on driving engagement and communication for on-the-go-workers. The app bridges the engagement gap between companies and their workers, particularly those on the frontline in industries such as hospitality, manufacturing and retail.

Insight Center: Agnostic Interoperability to Drive AI Adoption

Through working with the world's largest and most iconic companies, Unily recognized that the rapid adoption of digital assistants and copilots in the enterprise would soon present a new challenge: how to efficiently manage and interact with these new technologies. The scale of this problem increases exponentially when companies adopt multiple assistants for different business functions, such as human resources, sales and customer service.

Insight Center offers workers a central point of access to every digital assistant their company has adopted. Its seamless UX across different digital tools means that the help they need is always within reach, and thanks to its own AI capabilities, Insight Center can predict and prioritize the tools and prompts that the user will need.

"Like every major enterprise innovation before it, the AI race has sparked a convergence of technologies that, while powerful, can add unnecessary complexity to an already crowded digital landscape," said Chris Ciauri, CEO, Unily. "Today's modern workplace is increasingly burdened by a complex web of applications, leading to confusion and diminished productivity. We built the Insight Center exactly for this reason, to provide enterprises with an effective solution for surfacing best-in-class technologies safely and intuitively. Ultimately, the market doesn't need another siloed AI assistant, it requires a sophisticated digital experience layer to unlock the full potential of AI in the digital workplace, without compromising on flexibility or security," Ciauri concluded

For customers seeking trusted providers, this integration marks Unily's official partnership with Workgrid, an industry leader in digital assistants. Workgrid's best-in-class digital AI Assistant unlocks a suite of AI capabilities that bring intuitive interaction and intelligent automation to the forefront. With over 50 out-of-the-box integrations-including ServiceNow ®, Atlassian Jira Service Management, and Zendesk-Workgrid's offering is well-placed to accelerate the flow of work and eliminate digital friction for the world's most demanding organizations.

By partnering with industry leaders, including Microsoft, Google and Workgrid, Unily ensures that the most popular digital assistants can be fully integrated into the Insight Center. For customers seeking to maximize the value of their digital assistants, content within the Unily platform can be used to train their chosen AI assistant.

Unily Go: Connecting the Frontline

The Unily Go app delivers a streamlined native mobile experience, purpose-built for internal communication and community-building. This makes it the ideal solution for organizations looking to accelerate employee engagement for frontline workers, with an out-of-the-box design and leveraging the latest in AI personalization. Unily Go joins their already market-leading Unily Mobile solution, which comparatively offers a complete mobile digital employee experience with rich configuration and integration capabilities well suited for hybrid, remote, and on-the-go knowledge workers.

Alongside Unily Go, Unily also announced new direct messaging capabilities, giving frontline employees secure, consumer-grade communication tools that are centrally governed. This enables large organizations to move away from shadow IT solutions like Facebook and WhatsApp which introduce risk when potentially used to share proprietary data, product information, or customer details.

"A lack of access to desktop computers means that millions of frontline workers risk being disconnected from their companies and coworkers," said Sam Hassani, CTO, Unily. "With Unily Go, these workers can keep in touch with each other, stay on top of the latest company news and form closer connections with colleagues worldwide via the app's social content feed. These benefits help to improve employee engagement, a crucial pillar of business success in the modern age."

Both Unily Go and the Insight Center will be available as part of the Unily employee experience platform from 2025. As with all Unily products, these features can be white-labeled and rebranded in accordance with an organization's corporate identity. For more information, visit https://www.unily.com/insights/blogs/a-more-flexible-secure-approach-to-ai

About Unily

Unily is the leading employee experience platform used by enterprises to engage, empower, and inspire employees, and is positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Enterprises around the globe, including CVS Health, Johnson Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and many more rely on Unily's world-class, AI-enhanced SaaS technology to transform their employee engagement and alignment effectively and create exceptional employee experiences.

