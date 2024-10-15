DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/11/2024

Amundi Investment Solutions (LCAL,LCAS) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/11/2024 15-Oct-2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/11/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 19/11/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange the Receiving ETF (at Open) LCAL London LN GBP Stock 19/11/2024 Amundi MSCI EM Asia MSCI EM Asia ESG Exchange LU1781541849 Physical ESG CTB Net Zero Broad CTB Select 0,25% USD Ambition Acc Index LCAS London LN USD Stock 19/11/2024 Exchange Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at Close) LCAL London LN GBP Stock 18/11/2024 Amundi MSCI MSCI Emerging Exchange LU1781541849 Synthetic Emerging Asia II Markets Asia 0,12% USD UCITS ETF Acc Index LCAS London LN USD Stock 18/11/2024 Exchange

· Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 18/11/2024 at close.

- Effective 19/11/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

· Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 18/11/2024 Merger based on the NAV of 18/11/2024 Merger Effective Date 19/11/2024

