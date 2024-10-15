Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/11/2024

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/11/2024 
15-Oct-2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/11/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 19/11/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index      TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange the Receiving ETF 
                                                  (at Open) 
                                     LCAL      London 
                                     LN   GBP   Stock  19/11/2024 
             Amundi MSCI EM Asia MSCI EM Asia ESG              Exchange 
LU1781541849 Physical  ESG CTB Net Zero   Broad CTB Select 0,25% USD 
             Ambition Acc     Index           LCAS      London 
                                     LN   USD   Stock  19/11/2024 
                                             Exchange 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                  ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index     TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at 
                                                 Close) 
                                    LCAL      London 
                                    LN   GBP   Stock   18/11/2024 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI Emerging              Exchange 
LU1781541849 Synthetic  Emerging Asia II  Markets Asia  0,12% USD 
             UCITS ETF Acc    Index          LCAS      London 
                                    LN   USD   Stock   18/11/2024 
                                            Exchange

· Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 18/11/2024 at close.

- Effective 19/11/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

· Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 18/11/2024 
Merger based on the NAV of                 18/11/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   19/11/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1781541849, LU1781541849 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     LCAL,LCAS 
Sequence No.: 353055 
EQS News ID:  2008169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2008169&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2024 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
