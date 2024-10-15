

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.8336 against the euro and a 5-day high of 1.3087 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8352 and 1.3035, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.1276 from an early low of 1.1248.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.81 against the euro, 1.34 against the greenback and 1.13 against the franc.



