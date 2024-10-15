Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO and Director, Zayn Kalyan will be participating in 121 Mining Investment New York conference ("121 NYC") happening on October 21-22, 2024, and is scheduled to present at the 2024 Kinvestor Day Virtual Conference on Thursday, October 24th at 11:45 am PST / 2:45 pm EST.

CEO, Zayn Kalyan will be participating in the 121 NYC as a guest speaker on the Exploration Panel that is taking place on Monday, October 21st at 3:45pm ET. Mr. Kalyan will also be meeting new investors over one-to-one meetings and engaging with existing shareholders.

Kinvestor Day 2024 (KD24) is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies in mining and other sectors. KD24 will also feature a thought-provoking roundtable panel discussing the latest in gold and precious metals facilitated by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report, along with top industry experts Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, Greg McCoach of The Mining Speculator, and Brian Leni of Junior Stock Review.

Kinvestor's virtual conferences offer presenting companies a unique opportunity to showcase their latest developments and engage in a live Q&A-style dialogue with attendees.

Register for free today to hear from Zayn Kalyan and other key executives as they discuss the latest in mining and more.

Date: October 24, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:45 am PST / 2:45 pm EST

Presenter: Zayn Kalyan, CEO & Director

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1817265189881/WN_CBldnEz-TieJSoHTJnzg4Q

Scorpio recently closed a $2.5 million private placement on October 3, 2024 and is pending assay results from the completed Phase 1 of the Manhattan Drill Campaign, which was announced on August 1, 2024. We welcome the opportunity for attendees to reach out to management with any questions and review our updated corporate presentation here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment conference series connects mining companies with investors by providing a curated schedule of pre-booked meetings, matching investors with appropriate projects. The event facilitates private in-person 1-2-1 meetings, offering an efficient platform for networking and capital matching. Registration is free so be sure to register here today.

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor is powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio holds a 100% interest in two past producing mines, the Manhattan Mine and the Mineral Ridge Mine, both located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio's Manhattan District comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Project, with a 400 ton per day gravity mill. Adjacent to Goldwedge is the 4,780-hectare Manhattan Project, centered on two past-producing pits, acquired from Kinross in 2021. The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 100,000+ metres of historical drilling, with significant resource potential, alongside valuable permitting. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Scorpio produced over 222,440 oz of gold at Mineral Ridge between 2010 and 2020. With a proven and probable resource, valuable permits, water rights, infrastructure, and the recently acquired adjacent North Star exploration target, Mineral Ridge has significant near-term development potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to continue creating shareholder value and build on the success of historical work at the Manhattan Mine; the Company's commitment to organic growth across its portfolio of assets, with a core focus on exploration at Manhattan and development and rerate opportunities at Mineral Ridge; the Company's ability to deliver accretive and meaningful shareholder value in coming months; the Company's plan to strength its management team; the Company's plans for exploration at the North Star target; the Company's focus for 2024 and the 2024 Program, including the scope and timing thereof; the Company's plan to update the resource estimate on the Manhattan Mine; potential updates to the 2018 feasibility study on the Mineral Ridge project; the effect of the amalgamation with Altus Gold; the potential to increase the resource at Mineral Ridge and leverage its established infrastructure and permitting; the Company's upcoming participation at marketing conferences; and the engagement of Matrix and the expected services to be derived from such engagement. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

