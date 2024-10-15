Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Alimentiv Inc.: Alimentiv and Satisfai Health Extend Partnership to Accelerate Development of Innovative Imaging Technologies to Tackle GI Disease Challenges

LONDON, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentiv, a full-service GI CRO and pioneer in IBD medical imaging solutions since 1986, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Satisfai Health, a leader in AI medical solutions for GI diseases. Through Satisfai Health's Certai, an assistive scoring software for ulcerative colitis (UC), sponsors have access to enhanced analysis of endoscopic videos. "Certai offers precise disease activity assessment (from frame to segment to video) for clinical trials. By improving trial quality and efficiency, Certai provides the most comprehensive solution for advancing IBD research," said Dr. Michael Byrne, Chairman and Founder of Satisfai Health.

Alimentiv Inc.

Developed with a diverse, anonymized global dataset of IBD colonoscopy videos, Certai's AI was trained and validated with data labeling and clinical oversight from leading international IBD experts and Alimentiv central readers. Certai is available through Alimentiv's multi-modal imaging platform, Noto, a custom software solution supporting image review and centralized scoring workflow for a full suite of modalities: endoscopy, histopathology, magnetic resonance enterography (MRI/MRE) and intestinal ultrasound (IUS).

"AI-powered standardization of disease scoring provides unprecedented insights, transforming data analysis and ultimately leading to better treatment outcomes for patients in clinical trials. As the leader in the field, Alimentiv will continue to lead this space and invest in innovative imaging solutions to provide more accurate analyses, highly competitive trial costs, and support sponsors with faster timelines," said Pierre Gaudreault, CEO, Alimentiv.

Certai is not a medical device and is not used by healthcare professionals for clinical decision-making or for the provision of patient care.

About Alimentiv, Inc.

Alimentiv is a leading specialty GI-focused CRO, advancing frontiers of gastrointestinal (GI) clinical trials and medical research since 1986. As a global CRO offering clinical, medical imaging and precision medicine services, Alimentiv partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to advance the development of novel therapies and accelerate their time to market. Alimentiv is headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, with a global footprint across its operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.alimentiv.com.

About Satisfai Health, Inc.

Satisfai Health, Inc. (www.satisfai.health), is a leading medical solutions provider specializing in AI applications applied to large addressable markets in gastroenterology. Satisfai's solutions deliver real-time analysis of medical imagery and provide clinicians with real-time decision support intelligence that dramatically improves patient outcomes. Satisfai is supported by a highly respected board of medical clinicians and key opinion leaders who operate at the top of their fields in the many areas of gastroenterology. Satisfai enjoys a strong voice on academic panels and leading GI societies as well as direct access to very large industry players seeking to adopt new AI technologies in gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.satisfai.health.com.

Alimentiv, Inc.: Guylaine Galipeau, Director, Marketing and Communications, communications@alimentiv.com; Satisfai Health, Inc.: Dr Michael F. Byrne, Chairman & Founder, info@satisfai.health

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529311/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv_and_Satisfai_Health_Extend_Partnership.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alimentiv-and-satisfai-health-extend-partnership-to-accelerate-development-of-innovative-imaging-technologies-to-tackle-gi-disease-challenges-302275399.html

