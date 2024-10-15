Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC)

Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC), a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands ("MAC" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2024 results on Monday, October 21, 2024 after market close (New York time) Tuesday, October 22, 2024 before market open (Sydney time).

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 results on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 6:00 pm (New York time) Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 9:00 am (Sydney time).

Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast

Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lgTwEDVD

For expedited access to the call, participants should register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193849/fdcbf69714 and avoid the call queue. Alternatively, if you prefer to speak with an operator, dial one of the numbers below and request the operator connect to the Metals Acquisition Limited call.

Toll Free Dial In: 1-844-763-8274

International Dial In: +1-647-484-8814

Australia: +61-3-8592-6289

Replay

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months via the webcast link above and or by visiting the Events section of the company's website.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015346611/en/

Contacts:

Mick McMullen

Chief Executive Officer

Metals Acquisition Limited.

investors@metalsacqcorp.com

Morne Engelbrecht

Chief Financial Officer

Metals Acquisition Limited