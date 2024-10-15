

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in September to the lowest level in three-and-a-half years, largely due to cheaper transport costs, the latest report from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation in Spain softened to 1.5 percent in September from 2.3 percent in August. That was in line with the flash data published on September 27.



Further, this was the weakest inflation since March 2021, when prices had risen 1.3 percent.



The decline in transport costs deepened to 3.9 percent from 2.6 percent in August, due to the drop in fuel and lubricant prices. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 1.8 percent from 2.5 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of unprocessed food and energy, moderated to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent a month ago, as estimated.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped to 1.7 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August. Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, and the HICP edged down by 0.1 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the flash estimate.



