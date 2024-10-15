Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 12:48 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WeRide Unveils New Production Robotaxi GXR Leveraging 1,800 Days of Operations

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide, the leading global commercial-stage company developing autonomous driving technologies from Level 2 to Level 4, has officially unveiled its latest generation of Robotaxi - GXR, the world's most spacious production Robotaxi model to date.

WeRide's new generation production Robotaxi GXR, the world's most spacious production Robotaxi model to date.

Leveraging WeRide's extensive experience of over 1,800 days in public Robotaxi operations, GXR integrates WeRide's self-developed L4-level autonomous driving hardwares and softwares, open-concept spacious designs, the new Sensor Suite 5.6, and the HPC 2.0 high-performance computing platform, easily handling peak traffic hours, mixed traffic conditions, and high-speed driving at night.

As a production Robotaxi model, WeRide GXR is equipped with a comprehensive redundancy system, including architecture, F-O steer-by-wire chassis, computing units, and braking systems, preventing single-point failures and ensuring passenger safety.

The new Sensor Suite 5.6 features an aerodynamic and compact design with over 20 sensors, including high-performance, low-cost LiDAR, high-definition high-dynamic cameras, and an RTK high-precision inertial navigation set, with 360° blind-spot-free perception and 200-meter front detection.

Spacious

WeRide GXR offers an impressive vehicle length of 5,018mm, an interior cabin height of 1,340mm, and a wheelbase of 3,100mm. It is the first to eliminate the front passenger seat, achieving the highest "space efficiency" in the Robotaxi industry.

Convenient

GXR introduces the world's first hidden B-pillar design, allowing the front door and sliding side door to open simultaneously, reaching up to 1,831mm in width and 1,285mm in height, creating an expansive entryway for passengers. A carry-on luggage area is designated to accommodate at least one backpack and one 22-inch suitcase. Passengers can load the luggage and board the vehicle with a single door opening.

Safe

Safety is WeRide's top priority. WeRide GXR's cabin features soft-edged design to provide baby-level safety care. Each door has emergency exit signage, and the center console contains a stop button and a safety hammer for emergency needs.

WeRide Go App-Ride with Ease

Once GXR is open to the public, passengers can use the WeRide Go App to select the nearest pickup point and destination to start their GXR journey. GXR can easily accommodate solo business trips, family vacations and friend gatherings.

WeRide has maintained its leadership in the Robotaxi industry and expanded its footprint overseas, operating the largest Robotaxi fleet in the Middle East. WeRide GXR is the latest milestone in WeRide's mission to enhance passenger experiences through its international operational expertise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530804/WeRide_Robotaxi_GXR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weride-unveils-new-production-robotaxi-gxr-leveraging-1-800-days-of-operations-302276286.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.