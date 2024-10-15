Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 14 October 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.436million Including current year income and expenses £51.693million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 271.06p Including current year income and expenses 272.42.p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 270.38p Including current year income and expenses 271.61p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000