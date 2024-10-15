Anzeige
15.10.2024 13:00 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: Time-travel micro-drama shows charm of E. China's Ningbo in new era of openness

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A bilingual micro-drama in Chinese and English titled "144 Hours in Ningbo" has recently been popular on multiple platforms, catching the eyes of viewers from home and abroad with unique creativity, rich cultural connotations, and captivating storylines.


Closely following hot trends such as China Travel and the 144-hour visa-free transit policy, the micro-drama showcases the distinctive city culture of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province, revealing the glorious evolution and unique charm of Ningbo from ancient times to the present through the wonderful 144-hour time-travel journey of an ancient French merchant.

It focuses on the rich marine culture and sound business environment of Ningbo, choosing nearly ten representative scenes such as the Ningbo Zhoushan Port, the Old Bund, and the Ningbobang Museum and using a narrative technique intertwining ancient and modern times to vividly portray the great changes of Ningbo.

In the Episode 1, "Flying boxes", medieval French merchant Lucas accidentally traveled to modern Ningbo from ancient times due to a sea storm, learning the modern style of the port city and the digital and efficient work scenario of the Ningbo Zhoushan Port through interactions with a port employee.

In the Episode 2, "Gold rush", Lucas experienced the rich and diversified city life together with another foreigner, including dining, shopping, museum visit, car racing, camping by the lake, etc. Lucas used the metaphor of "a horse not eating grass" to imply the booming development of the new energy vehicle industry in Ningbo.

In the Episode 3, "The horse not eating grass", Lucas stepped into a 4S dealership to experience a test drive, and through the salesperson's introduction, the position of the automotive industry as a pillar industry in Ningbo and the international competitiveness of China's new energy vehicles was revealed. The improvement of customs clearance efficiency in Ningbo was also highlighted when Lucas tried to bring a car back to France.

The micro-drama has been published on Facebook, X and LinkedIn through the accounts of China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency.

It receives broad viewing and active response on the internet, with the reposts of each episode all exceeding 100,000. As of now, the total online views of the three episodes have exceeded 100 million, and the interactions on social media platforms have exceeded one million.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342570.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530803/20241014084627.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-time-travel-micro-drama-shows-charm-of-e-chinas-ningbo-in-new-era-of-openness-302276300.html

