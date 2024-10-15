BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 14 October 2024 were:

218.99p Capital only

219.64p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 14th October 2024, the Company has 73,148,716 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,212,589 shares which are held in Treasury.