Perceiv AI Welcomes Simona Skerjanec to Board of Directors

Thought Leader in Brain Health Joins Richard Stark and Company Co-Founders to Accelerate Innovation in Precision Medicine

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Perceiv AI, a leading precision medicine company pioneering disease forecasting to transform clinical trials and redefine tomorrow's care is pleased to announce the appointment of Simona Skerjanec, M.Pharm, MBA, a thought leader in brain health with decades of experience in drug development and commercialization, to its Board of Directors.





Simona Skerjanec, Perceiv AI Board





Over a nearly three-decade career in the United States and internationally, Skerjanec has led research and development efforts culminating in numerous regulatory drug approvals and successful commercial launches. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Global Head Neuroscience and Rare Diseases at Roche, where she led business and global corporate strategy for Roche's portfolio of neurological and rare diseases, achieving sustainable double-digit growth in sales, including with Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab), which remains one of the most successful medicines for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). Earlier at Roche, Skerjanec served as Neuroimmunology Franchise Head, responsible for the commercial launch of Ocrevus®, generating over $1 billion in sales in the first 10 months of commercialization. Prior to joining Roche, she held positions of increasing responsibility in development and commercialization at The Medicines Company, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

"I am excited to join Perceiv AI's Board of Directors and contribute to their innovative work in disease forecasting and precision medicine," said Simona Skerjanec. "Their novel approach has the potential to transform the way medicines are developed and patient care is delivered in areas like Alzheimer's disease, where early intervention is critical. I look forward to working with the team to advance their mission and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families."

Skerjanec joins Richard Stark on the Board of Directors. Stark is a seasoned medical technology executive with extensive experience across academia, startups, and corporate environments. He has a proven track record in starting, scaling, and leading companies in the medical device, imaging, oncology, and medical informatics sectors through visionary leadership on both technical and business fronts. His expertise includes innovative business leadership in both entrepreneurial and large company settings, clinical insight with a focus on user experience-driven design, strategic planning and technology assessment, and being a proven leader, mentor, and change agent. With a keen interest in real-world evidence data platforms that automate decision support and workflow through analytics and artificial intelligence, he brings a wealth of knowledge of precision medicine in oncology to apply to precision neurology.

Other board members include Dr. Christian Dansereau, Perceiv AI co-founder and CEO, and Dr. César Laurent, co-founder and CTO. Together, they bring deep expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, neuroscience and precision medicine.

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Simona's exceptional caliber and expertise to our Board of Directors," said Dr. Christian Dansereau, CEO, Perceiv AI. "Her extensive experience in neuroscience and global pharmaceutical leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our impact in precision medicine. With the combined expertise of Simona and Richard, we are well-positioned to accelerate our mission of transforming clinical trials and redefining patient care."

About Perceiv AI

Perceiv is a precision medicine company pioneering disease forecasting to transform clinical trials and redefine tomorrow's care. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with its prognostic platform ForesightTM, Perceiv AI aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses by providing a window into individual patients' disease progression.

