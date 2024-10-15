

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 162.37 against the euro and 148.85 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 163.36 and 149.79, respectively.



The yen advanced to a 6-day high of 172.80 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 173.69.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to a 5-day high of 99.94, a 4-day high of 90.60 and nearly a 2-week high of 107.81 from early lows of 100.77, 91.22 and 108.50, respectively.



The yen edged up to 194.65 against the pound, from an early low of 195.68.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 157.00 against the euro, 142.00 against the greenback, 168.00 against the franc, 98.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi, 104.00 against loonie and 190.00 against the pound.



