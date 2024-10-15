MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 14 October 2024 was 364.01p (ex-income) 365.01p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
15 October 2024
