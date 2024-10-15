Anzeige
15.10.2024 13:14 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 11 October 2024, Sue Inglis acquired 25,000 Global Equity Income shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.02 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sue Inglis

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2024-10-11

Global Equity Income shares of 1p each

GB00B1DQ6472

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

3.02

25,000

75,500.00

Aggregated

3.02

25,000

75,500.00

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3559

15 October 2024


