

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Updates on third-quarter earnings from the corporate sector as well as the developments related to the tensions in the Middle East dominated sentiment across world markets. The massive plunge in crude oil prices dominated market news.



The CME Group's FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, shows the likelihood of a quarter-point cut in the next Fed review in November at 86.8 percent versus 83.6 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading flat. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Chinese benchmarks plunged heavily while Nikkei recorded modest gains.



The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields eased. Crude oil prices tumbled amidst weak demand outlook and waning concerns about supply disruptions. Gold prices recorded mild gains. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,080.10 up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,862.30, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 19,572.95, up 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,245.64, down 0.57% France's CAC 40 at 7,543.50, down 0.77% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,023.15, down 0.35% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,950.50, up 0.87% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,318.40, up 0.79% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,201.29, down 2.53% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,318.79, down 3.67%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0910, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.3095, up 0.27% USD/JPY at 149.09, down 0.44% AUD/USD at 0.6713, down 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.3807, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 103.10, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.068%, down 1.39% Germany at 2.2320%, down 1.89% France at 2.978%, down 1.94% U.K. at 4.2350%, down 0.12% Japan at 0.957%, down 1.44%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $73.68, down 4.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $70.10, down 5.05%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,671.40, up 0.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $65,568.36, up 1.30% Ethereum at $2,606.38, up 2.94% BNB at $586.12, up 1.08% Solana at $154.22, up 0.99% XRP at $0.5439, up 0.76%.



