Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40M0L | ISIN: US09090D3017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.10.24
18:33 Uhr
1,000 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMX INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BiomX Announces a Mandatory Unit Separation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announces a mandatory separation of its units, which trade under the ticker symbol "PHGE.U", each of which consists of one share of Common Stock and one warrant to purchase one-half of a share of Common Stock (the "Units"). Each warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one-half of a share of Common Stock at price of $115 per share.

On or about October 25, 2024, the Units will be mandatorily separated and will no longer trade on the NYSE American (the "Mandatory Unit Separation"). In the separation, Unit holders will receive the number of shares of Common Stock and Warrants underlying such Units. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of Units. The Warrants will expire on October 28, 2024.

Following the Mandatory Unit Separation, the shares of Common Stock underlying the Units will trade under the symbol PHGE with the other existing shares of the Company's Common Stock.

About BiomX
BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT ("BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment") platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Contacts:
BiomX, Inc.
Ben Cohen
benc@biomx.com

CORE IR
Peter Seltzberg
ir-biomx@biomx.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.