"Our financial results in the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 reflected our disciplined execution on cost management, working capital initiatives and capex reduction. In fiscal 2025, we are focusing on stabilizing the retail pharmacy by optimizing our footprint, controlling operating costs, improving cash flow, and continuing to address reimbursement models to support dispensing margins and preserve patient access for the future," said Tim Wentworth, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. "Fiscal 2025 will be an important rebasing year as we advance our strategy to drive value creation. This turnaround will take time, but we are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term."

Overview of Fourth Quarter Results

WBA fourth quarter sales increased 6.0 percent from the year-ago quarter to $37.5 billion, an increase of 6.1 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting sales growth across all segments.

Fourth quarter operating loss was $978 million, an increase of 117.1 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating loss reflects a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to CareCentrix. Adjusted operating income2 was $424 million, a decrease of 37.7 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting softer U.S. retail and pharmacy performance, lapping the reversal of incentive accruals and prior year sale-leaseback gains, partly offset by cost savings initiatives and improved profitability in the U.S. Healthcare segment.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $3.0 billion compared to a net loss of $180 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a higher operating loss, a $2.3 billion non-cash charge for valuation allowance on deferred tax assets primarily related to opioid liabilities recognized in prior periods, and a non-cash impairment charge related to equity investment in China. Adjusted net earnings2 decreased 41.0 percent to $340 million, down 40.8 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting lower adjusted operating income.

Loss per share was $3.48, compared to a loss per share of $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS2 decreased 41.0 percent to $0.39, reflecting a decrease of 40.8 percent on a constant currency basis.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter and free cash flow was $1.1 billion, a $537 million increase compared with the year-ago quarter, each driven primarily by working capital initiatives and lower legal payments in the current period. Free cash flow also benefited from a $239 million decrease in capital expenditures.

Overview of Fiscal Year Results

Sales in fiscal 2024 were $147.7 billion, an increase of 6.2 percent from the year-ago period, and an increase of 5.7 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting sales growth across all segments.

Operating loss in fiscal 2024 was $14.1 billion, an increase of 104.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. Operating loss in the current period reflects a $12.4 billion non-cash impairment charge related to VillageMD goodwill, which resulted in a $5.8 billion charge attributable to WBA, net of tax and non-controlling interest. Operating loss in the current period also reflects non-cash impairments charges related to certain long-lived assets in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment and CareCentrix goodwill. Prior year operating loss reflects a $6.8 billion pre-tax charge for opioid-related claims and litigation and a $431 million non-cash impairment of pharmacy license intangible assets in Boots UK. Adjusted operating income was $2.6 billion, a decrease of 32.6 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting a challenging U.S. retail environment, net reimbursement pressure, lower sale-leaseback gains and lapping the reversal of incentive accruals in the prior year, partly offset by cost savings and improved profitability in the U.S. Healthcare segment.

Net loss in fiscal 2024 was $8.6 billion, an increase of 180.4 percent compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by a higher operating loss, a $2.2 billion non-cash charge for valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets and a $717 million after-tax charge for fair value adjustments on variable prepaid forward derivatives related to the monetization of Cencora shares. Adjusted net earnings2 were $2.5 billion, a decrease of 27.9 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by lower adjusted operating income, partly offset by lower interest expense and a lower adjusted effective tax rate due to the recognition of deferred tax assets in foreign jurisdictions in the second quarter.

Loss per share for fiscal 2024 was $10.01, an increase of 180.4 percent compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS2 was $2.88, a decrease of 27.6 percent, reflecting a decrease of 27.9 percent on a constant currency basis.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 billion in fiscal 2024. Free cash flow2 was $23 million, a decrease of $642 million from fiscal 2023, with each driven by lower earnings, higher payments related to legal matters and phasing of working capital. Free cash flow benefited from a $736 million decrease in capital expenditures.

Business Segments

U.S. Retail Pharmacy

Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 29,470 $ 27,666 $ 115,778 $ 110,314 Adjusted operating income4 $ 220 $ 554 $ 2,167 $ 3,689

The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment had fourth quarter sales of $29.5 billion, an increase of 6.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. Comparable sales increased 8.3 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Pharmacy sales increased 9.6 percent and comparable pharmacy sales increased 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter, each driven by higher brand inflation and mix impacts. Comparable prescriptions, adjusted to 30-day equivalents increased 2.5 percent and comparable prescriptions excluding immunizations increased 2.6 percent compared with the year-ago quarter. Total prescriptions filled in the quarter, including immunizations, adjusted to 30-day equivalents, increased 1.7 percent to 302 million. Pharmacy margin was negatively impacted by net reimbursement pressure, brand inflation and mix impacts.

Retail sales decreased 3.5 percent and comparable retail sales decreased 1.7 percent compared with the year-ago quarter, reflecting a challenging retail environment and continued channel shift. Retail margin was positively impacted by category mix and higher owned brand penetration, partly offset by elevated shrink levels.

Adjusted operating income4 decreased 60.4 percent to $220 million, reflecting net reimbursement pressure, a $123 million headwind from a prior year incentive accrual release, a $74 million headwind from lower sale-leaseback gains and a challenging retail environment, partly offset by cost savings initiatives.

International

Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 5,971 $ 5,784 $ 23,552 $ 22,198 Adjusted operating income4 $ 231 $ 259 $ 793 $ 935

The International segment had fourth quarter sales of $6.0 billion, an increase of 3.2 percent from the year-ago quarter. Sales increased 3.7 percent on a constant currency basis, with the Germany wholesale business sales growing 8.2 percent and Boots UK sales growing 2.3 percent.

Boots UK comparable pharmacy sales increased 10.0 percent compared with the year-ago quarter. Comparable retail sales increased 6.2 percent compared to the year-ago quarter, with growth across all categories. Boots.com continued to perform strongly with sales growing 19 percent, representing 15 percent of Boots total retail sales.

Adjusted operating income4 decreased 10.9 percent to $231 million, a decrease of 10.6 percent on a constant currency basis, mainly due to lapping real estate gains in the year-ago period.

U.S. Healthcare

Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 2,113 $ 1,972 $ 8,345 $ 6,570 Operating loss $ (526 ) $ (294 ) $ (14,241 ) $ (1,725 ) Adjusted operating income/(loss)4 $ 17 $ (83 ) $ (134 ) $ (566 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure) $ 65 $ (30 ) $ 66 $ (376 )

The U.S. Healthcare segment had fourth quarter sales of $2.1 billion, an increase of 7.1 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. VillageMD sales increased 7.2 percent, reflecting additional risk lives and fee-for-service revenue. Shields grew 27.8 percent, driven by growth within existing partnerships.

Operating loss in the quarter was $526 million compared to $294 million in the prior year period, reflecting the $332 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to CareCentrix. Adjusted operating income4, which excludes certain costs related to stock compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $17 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $83 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2 of $65 million improved by $94 million versus the prior year quarter, driven by cost discipline at VillageMD and growth from Shields.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

2025 Sales $147.0 to $151.0 Billion Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP measure) $1.6 to $2.0 Billion Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP measure) $1.40 to $1.80

For fiscal 2025, Walgreens Boots Alliance expects adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.80 with growth in U.S. Healthcare and International more than offset by decline in U.S. Retail Pharmacy, a higher adjusted effective tax rate, and lower contributions from sale-leaseback and Cencora earnings.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates to the most directly comparable financial measures on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as unusual one-time charges, tax expenses, and material litigation expenses, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

1 All references to net earnings or net loss are to net earnings or net loss attributable to WBA, and all references to EPS or loss per share are to diluted EPS or diluted loss per share attributable to WBA.

2 "Adjusted," "constant currency" and free cash flow amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. Measures identified as "comparable" constitute key performance indicators. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure, and key performance indicators.

3 Future expected store closures of approximately 1,200 includes approximately 300 stores previously approved under the Transformational Cost Management Program.

4 The Company uses Adjusted operating income (loss) as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying segment performance and trends. The consolidated WBA measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented below for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosures.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 37,547 $ 35,422 $ 147,658 $ 139,081 Cost of sales 31,294 28,947 121,134 112,009 Gross profit 6,253 6,475 26,524 27,072 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,948 6,991 28,113 34,205 Impairment of goodwill 332 - 12,701 - Equity earnings in Cencora 49 65 213 252 Operating loss (978 ) (450 ) (14,076 ) (6,882 ) Other income, net 112 231 340 2,043 Loss before interest and income tax provision (benefit) (866 ) (220 ) (13,736 ) (4,839 ) Interest expense, net 132 155 482 580 Loss before income tax provision (benefit) (998 ) (375 ) (14,219 ) (5,419 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,082 (151 ) 1,246 (1,858 ) Post-tax earnings from other equity method investments 2 16 17 33 Net loss (3,078 ) (208 ) (15,448 ) (3,528 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (73 ) (28 ) (6,812 ) (448 ) Net loss attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $ (3,005 ) $ (180 ) $ (8,636 ) $ (3,080 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (3.48 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (10.01 ) $ (3.57 ) Diluted $ (3.48 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (10.01 ) $ (3.57 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 863.7 864.3 863.1 863.2 Diluted 863.7 864.3 863.1 863.2

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,319 $ 728 Marketable securities 1,790 11 Accounts receivable, net 5,851 5,381 Inventories 8,320 8,257 Other current assets 1,055 1,127 Total current assets 18,335 15,503 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 9,772 11,587 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,335 21,667 Goodwill 15,506 28,187 Intangible assets, net 12,973 13,635 Equity method investments 2,269 3,497 Other non-current assets 1,846 2,550 Total non-current assets 62,702 81,125 Total assets $ 81,037 $ 96,628 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,505 $ 917 Trade accounts payable 14,082 12,635 Operating lease obligations 2,382 2,347 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,673 8,426 Income taxes 312 209 Total current liabilities 26,953 24,535 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 8,044 8,145 Operating lease obligations 20,921 22,124 Deferred income taxes 1,195 1,318 Accrued litigation obligations 6,008 6,261 Other non-current liabilities 5,736 5,757 Total non-current liabilities 41,905 43,605 Redeemable non-controlling interests 174 167 Total equity 12,005 28,322 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity $ 81,037 $ 96,628

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,448 ) $ (3,528 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,459 2,257 Deferred income taxes 917 (2,371 ) Stock compensation expense 182 385 Earnings from equity method investments (230 ) (286 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets 14,370 1,293 Gain on sale of equity method investments (1,520 ) (1,855 ) Gain on sale-leaseback transactions (295 ) (925 ) Loss (gain) on variable prepaid forward contracts 946 (19 ) Impairment of equity method investments and investments in debt and equity securities 364 36 Other (242 ) (173 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (464 ) 72 Inventories (31 ) 287 Other current assets 82 (188 ) Trade accounts payable 1,409 1,243 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (536 ) (561 ) Income taxes 30 441 Accrued litigation obligations (333 ) 6,378 Other non-current assets and liabilities (643 ) (228 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,018 2,258 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,381 ) (2,117 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 898 1,767 Proceeds from sale of other assets 2,860 4,495 Business, investment and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (402 ) (7,313 ) Other (97 ) 75 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 1,878 (3,094 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term debt with maturities of 3 months or less (2 ) (1 ) Proceeds from debt 31,365 6,276 Payments of debt (30,474 ) (8,978 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - (1,316 ) Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests - 2,725 Proceeds from variable prepaid forwards 424 2,568 Treasury stock purchases (69 ) (150 ) Cash dividends paid (1,260 ) (1,659 ) Early debt extinguishment (318 ) - Other (203 ) (351 ) Net cash used for financing activities (538 ) (887 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash 4 20 Changes in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash 2,362 (1,702 ) Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash at beginning of period 856 2,558 Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,218 $ 856

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under the SEC rules, presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures in the press release, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the Company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the Company from period to period and trends in the Company's historical operating results. The Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for certain compensation programs it sponsors. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press release.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as unusual one-time charges, tax expenses, and material litigation expenses, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Constant currency

The Company also presents certain information related to current period operating results in "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These amounts are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year. The Company presents such constant currency financial information because it has significant operations outside of the U.S. reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and such presentation provides a framework to assess how its business performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Comparable sales

The twelve months ended August 31, 2024 comparable sales and prescriptions filled figures for the Company exclude the benefit of this year's leap day.

For the Company's U.S. Retail Pharmacy and International segments, Comparable sales are defined as sales from stores that have been open for at least twelve consecutive months without closure for seven or more consecutive days, including due to looting or store damage, and without a major remodel or being subject to a natural disaster, in the past twelve months as well as e-commerce sales. Comparable sales in constant currency exclude wholesale sales in Germany and sales from dispositions in the current period. E-commerce sales include digitally initiated sales online or through mobile applications. Relocated stores are not included as comparable sales for the first twelve months after the relocation. Acquired stores are not included as comparable sales for the first twelve months after acquisition or conversion, when applicable, whichever is later. Comparable sales, comparable pharmacy sales, comparable retail sales, comparable number of prescriptions and comparable number of 30-day equivalent prescriptions refer to total sales, pharmacy sales, retail sales, number of prescriptions and number of 30-day equivalent prescriptions, respectively. The method of calculating comparable sales varies across the retail industry and our method of calculating comparable sales may not be the same as other retailers' methods.

With respect to the International segment, comparable sales, comparable pharmacy sales and comparable retail sales, are presented on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the discussion above in "Constant currency" for further details on constant currency calculations.

Key Performance Indicators

The Company considers certain metrics, such as comparable sales (in constant currency), comparable pharmacy sales (in constant currency), comparable retail sales (in constant currency), comparable number of prescriptions, and comparable 30-day equivalent prescriptions to be key performance indicators because the Company's management has evaluated its results of operations using these metrics and believes that these key performance indicators presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the Company from period to period and trends in its historical operating results. These key performance indicators should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented herein. These measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled performance indicators used by other companies.

NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (GAAP) $ (3,005 ) $ (180 ) $ (8,636 ) $ (3,080 ) Adjustments to operating loss: Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets 1 332 - 13,422 299 Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements 2 185 217 561 7,466 Transformational cost management 3 489 485 891 1,181 Acquisition-related amortization 4 264 275 1,075 1,126 Acquisition-related costs 5 62 65 542 323 Adjustments to equity earnings in Cencora 6 33 33 162 211 LIFO provision 7 36 97 47 187 Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery 8 - (40 ) - (40 ) Total adjustments to operating loss 1,402 1,133 16,701 10,752 Adjustments to other income, net: Impairment of equity method investment and investments in debt and equity securities 9 364 - 364 - Loss on disposal of business 10 (2 ) 34 2 34 Loss (gain) on certain non-hedging derivatives 11 213 (45 ) 946 (19 ) Gain on investments, net 12 - (32 ) - (109 ) Gain on sale of equity method investment 13 (673 ) (163 ) (1,614 ) (1,855 ) Total adjustments to other income, net (98 ) (207 ) (301 ) (1,949 ) Adjustments to interest expense, net: Interest expense on debt 14 6 - 19 - Total adjustments to interest expense, net 6 - 19 - Adjustments to income tax provision (benefit): Equity method non-cash tax 15 7 11 27 44 Discrete tax items and tax impact of adjustments 15 2,036 (219 ) 1,216 (2,187 ) Total adjustments to income tax provision (benefit) 2,043 (208 ) 1,243 (2,143 ) Adjustments to post-tax earnings from other equity method investments: Adjustments to earnings in other equity method investments 16 15 9 40 40 Total adjustments to post-tax earnings from other equity method investments 15 9 40 40 Adjustments to net loss attributable to non-controlling interests: Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets 1 - - (6,195 ) - Transformational cost management 3 1 - - - Loss on disposal of business 10 1 (14 ) 1 (14 ) Acquisition-related costs 5 (17 ) (10 ) (217 ) (80 ) Discrete tax items 15 37 108 37 108 Acquisition-related amortization 4 (48 ) (56 ) (200 ) (196 ) Total adjustments to net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (25 ) 28 (6,573 ) (182 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Non-GAAP measure) $ 340 $ 575 $ 2,491 $ 3,439 Diluted net loss per common share (GAAP) 17 $ (3.48 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (10.01 ) $ (3.57 ) Adjustments to operating loss 1.62 1.31 19.32 12.45 Adjustments to other income, net (0.11 ) (0.24 ) (0.35 ) (2.26 ) Adjustments to interest expense, net 0.01 - 0.02 - Adjustments to income tax provision (benefit) 2.36 (0.24 ) 1.44 (2.48 ) Adjustments to post-tax earnings from other equity method investments 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.05 Adjustments to net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (0.03 ) 0.03 (7.61 ) (0.21 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (Non-GAAP measure) 18 $ 0.39 $ 0.67 $ 2.88 $ 3.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted (in millions) 18 864.1 864.3 864.3 864.0

1 In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded $12.4 billion of non-cash impairment charges related to VillageMD goodwill. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded $332 million of non-cash impairment charges related to CareCentrix goodwill. These charges are recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses and Impairment of goodwill within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. In fiscal 2023, the Company recognized a $431 million impairment of pharmacy license intangible assets in Boots UK of which $132 million was attributed to additional store closures recognized as part of the Transformational Cost Management Program. These charges are recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The Company excludes these charges when evaluating operating performance because it does not incur such charges on a predictable basis and exclusion of such charges enables more consistent evaluation of the Company's operating performance. 2 Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements relate to significant charges associated with certain legal proceedings, including legal defense costs. The Company excludes these charges when evaluating operating performance because it does not incur such charges on a predictable basis and exclusion of such charges enables more consistent evaluation of the Company's operating performance. These charges are recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. In fiscal 2024 and 2023, the Company recorded charges related to the opioid litigation Multistate Agreement and certain other legal matters. 3 Transformational Cost Management Program charges are costs associated with a formal restructuring plan. These charges are primarily recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. These costs do not reflect current operating performance and are impacted by the timing of restructuring activity. 4 Acquisition-related amortization includes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and stock-based compensation fair valuation adjustments. Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets includes amortization of intangible assets such as customer relationships, trade names, trademarks, developed technology and contract intangibles. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements. The revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP measures. Amortization expense, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired, or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. These charges are primarily recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The stock-based compensation fair valuation adjustment reflects the difference between the fair value based remeasurement of awards under purchase accounting and the grant date fair valuation. Post-acquisition compensation expense recognized in excess of the original grant date fair value of acquiree awards are excluded from the related non-GAAP measures as these arise from acquisition-related accounting requirements or agreements, and are not reflective of normal operating activities. 5 Acquisition-related costs are transaction and integration costs associated with certain merger, acquisition and divestitures related activities recorded in Operating (loss) income within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. Examples of such costs include deal costs, severance, stock-based compensation, employee transaction success bonuses, and other integration related exit and disposal charges. These charges are primarily recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. These costs are significantly impacted by the timing and complexity of the underlying merger, acquisition and divestitures related activities and do not reflect the Company's current operating performance. 6 Adjustments to equity earnings in Cencora consist of the Company's proportionate share of non-GAAP adjustments reported by Cencora consistent with the Company's non-GAAP measures. Adjustments are recorded to equity earnings in Cencora within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 7 The Company's U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment inventory is accounted for using the last-in-first-out ("LIFO") method. This adjustment represents the impact on cost of sales as if the U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment inventory is accounted for using first-in first-out ("FIFO") method. The LIFO provision is affected by changes in inventory quantities, product mix, and manufacturer pricing practices, which may be impacted by market and other external influences. Therefore, the Company cannot control the amounts recognized or timing of these items. These charges are recorded within Cost of sales within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 8 Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery for losses incurred in fiscal 2020 as a result of looting in the U.S. These charges are primarily recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 9 Impairment of equity method investment and investments in debt and equity securities includes impairment of certain investments. The Company excludes these charges when evaluating operating performance because these do not relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business and it does not incur such charges on a predictable basis. Exclusion of such charges enables more consistent evaluation of the Company's operating performance. These charges are recorded within Other income, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 10 Includes gains or losses related to the sale of businesses. These charges are recorded to Other income, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 11 Includes fair value gains or losses on the VPF derivatives and certain derivative instruments used as economic hedges of the Company's net investments in foreign subsidiaries. These charges are recorded within Other income, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The Company does not believe this volatility related to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on the underlying derivative instruments reflects the Company's operational performance. 12 Includes significant gains resulting from the change in classification of investments as well as the fair value adjustments recorded on investments in equity securities to Other income, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. In fiscal 2023, the Company recorded pre-tax gains of $109 million related to the change in classification of its previously held equity method investment in Option Care Health to an investment in equity security held at fair value and subsequent related fair value adjustments. 13 Gains on the sale of equity method investments are recorded in Other income, net within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The Company excludes these charges when evaluating operating performance because these do not relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business. 14 Includes interest expense on external debt to fund incremental contributions to the Boots Plan required to complete the Trustee's acquisition of a bulk annuity policy (the "Buy-In") from Legal & General. The payments and related incremental interest expense are not indicative of normal operating performance. 15 In fiscal 2024, the Company recorded a $2.2 billion non-cash charge due to recognition of a valuation allowance against certain U.S. and state deferred tax assets primarily related to opioid liabilities recognized in prior periods. Adjustments to income tax provision (benefit) include adjustments to the GAAP basis tax provision (benefit) commensurate with non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items including U.S. and UK tax law changes and equity method non-cash tax. These charges are recorded within Income tax provision (benefit) within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 16 Adjustments to post-tax earnings from other equity method investments consist of the proportionate share of certain equity method investees' non-cash items or unusual or infrequent items consistent with the Company's non-GAAP adjustments. These charges are recorded in Post-tax earnings from other equity method investments within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. Although the Company may have shareholder rights and board representation commensurate with its ownership interests in these equity method investees, adjustments relating to equity method investments are not intended to imply that the Company has direct control over their operations and resulting revenue and expenses. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all revenue and expenses of these equity method investees. 17 Due to the anti-dilutive effect resulting from periods where the Company reports a net loss, the impact of potentially dilutive securities on the per share amounts has been omitted from the calculation of weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted net loss per common share. 18 Includes impact of potentially dilutive securities in the calculation of weighted-average common shares, diluted for adjusted diluted net earnings per common share calculation purposes.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in millions) Three months ended August 31, 2024 U.S. Retail Pharmacy 1 International U.S. Healthcare Corporate and Other Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sales $ 29,470 $ 5,971 $ 2,113 $ (7 ) $ 37,547 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 4,706 $ 1,305 $ 236 $ 7 $ 6,253 LIFO provision 36 - - - 36 Transformational cost management 21 2 - - 23 Acquisition-related amortization 6 - 17 - 22 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP measure) $ 4,768 $ 1,307 $ 253 $ 7 $ 6,334 Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) 3 $ 5,377 $ 1,091 $ 762 $ 50 $ 7,280 Transformational cost management (452 ) 7 (21 ) - (467 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets - - (332 ) - (332 ) Acquisition-related amortization (101 ) (16 ) (125 ) - (242 ) Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements (185 ) - - - (185 ) Acquisition-related costs (8 ) (6 ) (49 ) 1 (62 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP measure) $ 4,631 $ 1,076 $ 236 $ 50 $ 5,992 Operating (loss) income (GAAP) $ (623 ) $ 214 $ (526 ) $ (43 ) $ (978 ) Transformational cost management 473 (5 ) 21 - 489 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets - - 332 - 332 Acquisition-related amortization 107 16 142 - 264 Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements 185 - - - 185 Acquisition-related costs 8 6 49 (1 ) 62 LIFO provision 36 - - - 36 Adjustments to equity earnings in Cencora 33 - - - 33 Adjusted operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP measure) $ 220 $ 231 $ 17 $ (43 ) $ 424 Gross margin (GAAP) 16.0 % 21.9 % 11.2 % 16.7 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP measure) 16.2 % 21.9 % 12.0 % 16.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (GAAP) 3 18.2 % 18.3 % 36.1 % 19.4 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (Non-GAAP measure) 15.7 % 18.0 % 11.1 % 16.0 % Operating margin 2 (2.3 )% 3.6 % (24.9 )% (2.7 )% Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP measure) 2 0.5 % 3.9 % 0.8 % 0.9 %

1 Operating loss for U.S. Retail Pharmacy includes equity earnings in Cencora. As a result of the two month reporting lag, operating loss for the three month period ended August 31, 2024 includes Cencora equity earnings for the period of April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024. 2 Operating margins and adjusted operating margins have been calculated excluding equity earnings in Cencora and adjusted equity earnings in Cencora, respectively. 3 Includes goodwill impairment of $332 million in U.S. Healthcare in the three months ended August 31, 2024.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in millions) Three months ended August 31, 2023 U.S. Retail Pharmacy 1 International U.S. Healthcare Corporate and Other Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sales $ 27,666 $ 5,784 $ 1,972 $ - $ 35,422 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 5,077 $ 1,284 $ 114 $ - $ 6,475 LIFO provision 97 - - - 97 Acquisition-related amortization 5 - 32 - 38 Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery (14 ) - - - (14 ) Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP measure) $ 5,166 $ 1,284 $ 147 $ - $ 6,596 Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 5,460 $ 1,061 $ 409 $ 61 $ 6,991 Transformational cost management (462 ) (16 ) (2 ) (5 ) (485 ) Acquisition-related amortization (80 ) (16 ) (141 ) - (237 ) Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements (217 ) - - - (217 ) Acquisition-related costs (16 ) (5 ) (36 ) (9 ) (65 ) Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery 25 - - - 25 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP measure) $ 4,710 $ 1,025 $ 230 $ 48 $ 6,012 Operating (loss) income (GAAP) $ (317 ) $ 222 $ (294 ) $ (61 ) $ (450 ) Transformational cost management 462 16 2 5 485 Acquisition-related amortization 86 16 173 - 275 Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements 217 - - - 217 LIFO provision 97 - - - 97 Acquisition-related costs 16 5 36 9 65 Adjustments to equity earnings in Cencora 33 - - - 33 Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery (40 ) - - - (40 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP measure) $ 554 $ 259 $ (83 ) $ (48 ) $ 683 Gross margin (GAAP) 18.4 % 22.2 % 5.8 % 18.3 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP measure) 18.7 % 22.2 % 7.4 % 18.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (GAAP) 19.7 % 18.3 % 20.7 % 19.7 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (Non-GAAP measure) 17.0 % 17.7 % 11.7 % 17.0 % Operating margin 2 (1.4 )% 3.8 % (14.9 )% (1.5 )% Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP measure) 2 1.6 % 4.5 % (4.2 )% 1.6 %

1 Operating loss for U.S. Retail Pharmacy includes equity earnings in Cencora. As a result of the two-month reporting lag, operating loss for the three month period ended August 31, 2023 includes Cencora equity earnings for the period of April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. 2 Operating margins and adjusted operating margins have been calculated excluding equity earnings in Cencora and adjusted equity earnings in Cencora, respectively.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in millions) Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 U.S. Retail Pharmacy 1 International U.S. Healthcare Corporate and Other Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sales $ 115,778 $ 23,552 $ 8,345 $ (16 ) $ 147,658 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 20,736 $ 5,025 $ 734 $ 30 $ 26,524 Acquisition-related amortization 22 - 79 - 100 Transformational cost management 49 2 - - 51 LIFO provision 47 - - - 47 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP measure) $ 20,854 $ 5,027 $ 812 $ 30 $ 26,723 Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) 3 $ 21,334 $ 4,343 $ 14,974 $ 163 $ 40,814 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets (477 ) - (12,911 ) (34 ) (13,422 ) Acquisition-related amortization (372 ) (62 ) (541 ) - (975 ) Transformational cost management (777 ) (30 ) (26 ) (6 ) (839 ) Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements (561 ) - - - (561 ) Acquisition-related costs (84 ) (17 ) (550 ) 109 (542 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP measure) $ 19,062 $ 4,234 $ 946 $ 232 $ 24,474 Operating (loss) income (GAAP) $ (385 ) $ 682 $ (14,241 ) $ (133 ) $ (14,076 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets 477 - 12,911 34 13,422 Acquisition-related amortization 393 62 620 - 1,075 Transformational cost management 827 32 26 6 891 Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements 561 - - - 561 Acquisition-related costs 84 17 550 (109 ) 542 Adjustments to equity earnings in Cencora 162 - - - 162 LIFO provision 47 - - - 47 Adjusted operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP measure) $ 2,167 $ 793 $ (134 ) $ (202 ) $ 2,624 Gross margin (GAAP) 17.9 % 21.3 % 8.8 % 18.0 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP measure) 18.0 % 21.3 % 9.7 % 18.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (GAAP) 3 18.4 % 18.4 % 179.4 % 27.6 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (Non-GAAP measure) 16.5 % 18.0 % 11.3 % 16.6 % Operating margin 2 (0.5 )% 2.9 % (170.7 )% (9.7 )% Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP measure) 2 1.5 % 3.4 % (1.6 )% 1.5 %

1 Operating loss for U.S. Retail Pharmacy includes equity earnings in Cencora. As a result of the two month reporting lag, operating loss for the twelve month period ended August 31, 2024 includes Cencora equity earnings for the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. 2 Operating margins and adjusted operating margins have been calculated excluding equity earnings in Cencora and adjusted equity earnings in Cencora, respectively. 3 Includes goodwill impairment of $12.7 billion in U.S. Healthcare in the twelve months ended August 31, 2024.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in millions) Twelve months ended August 31, 2023 U.S. Retail Pharmacy 1 International U.S. Healthcare Corporate and Other Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sales $ 110,314 $ 22,198 $ 6,570 $ - $ 139,081 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 22,115 $ 4,704 $ 252 $ - $ 27,072 LIFO provision 187 - - - 187 Acquisition-related amortization 21 - 102 - 123 Acquisition-related costs - - 60 - 60 Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery (14 ) - - - (14 ) Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP measure) $ 22,309 $ 4,704 $ 414 $ - $ 27,427 Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 27,674 $ 4,326 $ 1,977 $ 228 $ 34,205 Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements (7,466 ) - - - (7,466 ) Transformational cost management (830 ) (222 ) (115 ) (14 ) (1,181 ) Acquisition-related amortization (301 ) (60 ) (642 ) - (1,003 ) Impairment of intangible assets - (299 ) - - (299 ) Acquisition-related costs (19 ) 25 (241 ) (27 ) (263 ) Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery 25 - - - 25 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP measure) $ 19,083 $ 3,769 $ 980 $ 187 $ 24,019 Operating (loss) income (GAAP) $ (5,307 ) $ 379 $ (1,725 ) $ (228 ) $ (6,882 ) Certain legal and regulatory accruals and settlements 7,466 - - - 7,466 Transformational cost management 830 222 115 14 1,181 Acquisition-related amortization 322 60 743 - 1,126 Acquisition-related costs 19 (25 ) 301 27 323 Impairment of intangible assets - 299 - - 299 Adjustments to equity earnings in Cencora 211 - - - 211 LIFO provision 187 - - - 187 Store damage and inventory loss insurance recovery (40 ) - - - (40 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP measure) $ 3,689 $ 935 $ (566 ) $ (187 ) $ 3,871 Gross margin (GAAP) 20.0 % 21.2 % 3.8 % 19.5 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP measure) 20.2 % 21.2 % 6.3 % 19.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (GAAP) 25.1 % 19.5 % 30.1 % 24.6 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (Non-GAAP measure) 17.3 % 17.0 % 14.9 % 17.3 % Operating margin 2 (5.0 )% 1.7 % (26.3 )% (5.1 )% Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP measure) 2 2.9 % 4.2 % (8.6 )% 2.4 %

1 Operating loss for U.S. Retail Pharmacy includes equity earnings in Cencora. As a result of the two month reporting lag, operating loss for the twelve month period ended August 31, 2023 includes Cencora equity earnings for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. 2 Operating margins and adjusted operating margins have been calculated excluding equity earnings in Cencora and adjusted equity earnings in Cencora, respectively.

OPERATING LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE U.S. HEALTHCARE SEGMENT

(in millions) Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating loss (GAAP) 1 $ (526 ) $ (294 ) $ (14,241 ) $ (1,725 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets 2 332 - 12,911 - Acquisition-related amortization 3 142 173 620 743 Acquisition-related costs 4 49 36 550 301 Transformational cost management 5 21 2 26 115 Adjusted operating income (loss) 17 (83 ) (134 ) (566 ) Depreciation expense 33 37 146 129 Stock-based compensation expense 6 14 16 53 61 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure) $ 65 $ (30 ) $ 66 $ (376 )

1 The Company reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the U.S. Healthcare segment to Operating loss as the closest GAAP measure for the segment profitability. The Company does not measure Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. for its segments. 2 In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded $12.4 billion of non-cash impairment charges related to VillageMD goodwill. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded $332 million of non-cash impairment charges related to CareCentrix goodwill. These charges are recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses and Impairment of goodwill within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The Company excludes these charges when evaluating operating performance because it does not incur such charges on a predictable basis and exclusion of such charges enables more consistent evaluation of the Company's operating performance. 3 Acquisition-related amortization includes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and stock-based compensation fair valuation adjustments. Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets includes amortization of intangible assets such as customer relationships, trade names, trademarks, developed technology and contract intangibles. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements. The revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP measures. Amortization expense, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired, or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. These charges are primarily recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The stock-based compensation fair valuation adjustment reflects the difference between the fair value based remeasurement of awards under purchase accounting and the grant date fair valuation. Post-acquisition compensation expense recognized in excess of the original grant date fair value of acquiree awards are excluded from the related non-GAAP measures as these arise from acquisition-related accounting requirements or agreements, and are not reflective of normal operating activities. 4 Acquisition-related costs are transaction and integration costs associated with certain merger, acquisition and divestitures related activities recorded in Operating (loss) income within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. Examples of such costs include deal costs, severance, stock-based compensation, employee transaction success bonuses, and other integration related exit and disposal charges. These charges are primarily recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. These costs are significantly impacted by the timing and complexity of the underlying merger, acquisition and divestitures related activities and do not reflect the Company's current operating performance. 5 Transformational Cost Management Program charges are costs associated with a formal restructuring plan. These charges are primarily recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. These costs do not reflect current operating performance and are impacted by the timing of restructuring activity. 6 Includes GAAP stock-based compensation expense excluding expenses related to acquisition-related amortization and acquisition-related costs.

EQUITY EARNINGS IN CENCORA

(in millions) Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Equity earnings in Cencora (GAAP) $ 49 $ 65 $ 213 $ 252 Amortization of basis difference in OneOncology investment - - 2 - Gain/Loss from divestitures - - (7 ) - Acquisition-related intangibles amortization 26 36 120 133 LIFO expense 1 4 4 35 Employee severance, litigation, and other - - - 21 Restructuring and other expenses 4 8 23 18 Acquisition integration and restructuring expenses 3 2 12 18 Turkey hyperinflation impact 1 9 11 16 Tax reform 1 1 - 5 Recovery of non-customer note receivable - (1 ) - (1 ) Gain/Loss on remeasurement of equity investment 2 - 3 (1 ) Certain discrete tax expense - - - (2 ) Litigation and opioid-related expenses 1 (12 ) 16 (8 ) Gain from antitrust litigation settlements (5 ) (15 ) (20 ) (23 ) Adjusted equity earnings in Cencora (Non-GAAP measure) $ 82 $ 98 $ 375 $ 463

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

(in millions) Three months ended August 31, 2024 Three months ended August 31, 2023 (Loss) earnings before income tax provision Income tax provision Effective tax rate (Loss) Earnings before income tax (benefit) provision Income tax (benefit) provision Effective tax rate Effective tax rate (GAAP) $ (998 ) $ 2,082 NM $ (375 ) $ (151 ) 40.3 % Impact of non-GAAP adjustments and discrete tax items 1 1,311 (2,185 ) 926 394 Adjusted tax rate true-up - 148 - (174 ) Equity method non-cash tax - (7 ) - (11 ) Subtotal $ 313 $ 38 $ 551 $ 57 Exclude adjusted equity earnings in Cencora (82 ) - (98 ) - Adjusted effective tax rate excluding adjusted equity earnings in Cencora (Non-GAAP measure) $ 230 $ 38 16.6 % $ 453 $ 57 12.6 %

(in millions) Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 Twelve months ended August 31, 2023 (Loss) earnings before income tax provision Income tax provision Effective tax rate (Loss) Earnings before income tax (benefit) provision Income tax (benefit) provision Effective tax rate Effective tax rate (GAAP) $ (14,219 ) $ 1,246 (8.8 )% $ (5,419 ) $ (1,858 ) 34.3 % Impact of non-GAAP adjustments and discrete tax items 1 16,418 (1,216 ) 8,804 2,180 Adjusted tax rate true-up - - - 7 Equity method non-cash tax - (27 ) - (44 ) Subtotal $ 2,200 $ 3 $ 3,384 $ 285 Exclude adjusted equity earnings in Cencora (375 ) - (463 ) - Adjusted effective tax rate excluding adjusted equity earnings in Cencora (Non-GAAP measure) $ 1,824 $ 3 0.2 % $ 2,921 $ 285 9.8 %

NM - Not meaningful. Percentage increases above 200% or when one period includes income and other period includes loss are considered not meaningful.

1 Fiscal 2024 Income tax provision includes a $2.2 billion non-cash charge for valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. A significant portion of the Company's deferred tax assets impacted by the fiscal 2024 valuation allowance was recognized as a result of the fiscal 2023 opioid charge.

FREE CASH FLOW

(in millions) Three months ended August 31, Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,331 $ 1,039 $ 1,018 $ 2,258 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (245 ) (484 ) (1,381 ) (2,117 ) Plus: Acquisition related payments 2 - (6 ) - 524 Plus: Bulk purchase annuity premium contributions 3 - - 386 - Free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure) 1 $ 1,086 $ 549 $ 23 $ 665

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities in a period less additions to property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures), plus acquisition related payments and incremental pension payments made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. 2 In fiscal 2023, the Company paid $335 million to settle liability classified share-based payment awards related to acquiring the remaining 30% equity interest in Shields, $101 million to settle liability classified share-based payment awards related to acquiring the remaining 45% equity interest in CareCentrix, and also one-time compensation costs related to VillageMD's acquisition of Summit. These payments are not indicative of normal operating performance. 3 In fiscal 2024, the Company made incremental pension contributions of $386M to the Boots Plan as part of the Trustee's acquisition of a bulk annuity policy (the "Buy-In") from Legal and General. The payments are not indicative of normal operating performance.

