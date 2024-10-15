WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Charles Schwab Corporation reported net income for the third quarter totaling $1.4 billion, or $.71 diluted earnings per common share. Excluding $153 million of pre-tax transaction-related costs, adjusted (1) net income and diluted common earnings per share equaled $1.5 billion and $.77, respectively.

Client Driven Growth $95.3B 3Q24 Core Net New Assets " Our momentum with clients continues to build following the successful completion of the Ameritrade conversion earlier this year. Third quarter net asset gathering of over $95 billion pushed year-to-date core net new assets to $252 billion - up 10% versus 2023 year-to-date." Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger Modern Wealth Solutions $40B YTD Net Inflows to Schwab's Managed Investing Solutions " Record YTD flows into Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM helped Managed Investing net flows reach $40 billion - an increase of 65% versus 2023 year-to-date. Converted Retail Ameritrade client interest in wealth solutions remains robust, accounting for approximately 35% of these flows." Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger Diversified Operating Model 41.2% 3Q24 Adjusted Pre-Tax Profit Margin (1) " Third quarter revenue increased 5% versus 3Q23, driven by sustained investor engagement and market performance. The combination of growing revenue and expense discipline yielded a 38.0% pre-tax profit margin - 41.2% adjusted (1)." CFO Mike Verdeschi Balance Sheet Management $8.9B 3Q24 Reduction in Bank Supplemental Funding (2) " Client transactional sweep cash grew by $9 billion sequentially, including net inflows of $17 billion in September. This build in client cash on the balance sheet helped us reduce Bank Supplemental Funding by $8.9 billion sequentially." CFO Mike Verdeschi

3Q24 Client and Business Highlights

Healthy net asset gathering and equity market resilience resulted in record total client assets of $9.92 trillion

Active brokerage accounts reached 36.0 million, up 4% versus September 2023

Core net new assets equaled $95.3 billion, bringing the year-to-date total to $252.1 billion - a 10% increase versus 2023 year-to-date

Assets receiving ongoing advisory services are up 6% sequentially and up 26% versus September 2023, including record net flows into Schwab Wealth Advisory TM

Margin balances grew sequentially by 2% to $73.0 billion, up 17% from year-end 2023

Trading activity increased relative to the prior quarter as client engagement remained strong

Schwab ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Participant Satisfaction with Retirement Plan Digital Experiences (3)

Charles Schwab Bank rated #1 in Investor's Business Daily Most Trusted Financial Companies survey (4)

Three Months Ended September 30, % Nine Months Ended September 30, % Financial Highlights 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net revenues (in millions) $ 4,847 $ 4,606 5 % $ 14,277 $ 14,378 (1 )% Net income (in millions) GAAP $ 1,408 $ 1,125 25 % $ 4,102 $ 4,022 2 % Adjusted $ 1,525 $ 1,518 - $ 4,459 $ 4,792 (7 )% Diluted earnings per common share GAAP $ .71 $ .56 27 % $ 2.05 $ 2.03 1 % Adjusted $ .77 $ .77 - $ 2.25 $ 2.45 (8 )% Pre-tax profit margin GAAP 38.0 % 30.0 % 37.7 % 36.1 % Adjusted 41.2 % 41.3 % 41.0 % 43.1 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 14 % 14 % 14 % 18 % Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 31 % 58 % 33 % 66 % Note: Items labeled "adjusted" are non-GAAP financial measures; further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-12 of this release. All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

3Q24 Financial Commentary

Net revenues grew on both a year-over-year and sequential basis, up 5% and 3%, respectively

Sequential net interest margin expanded modestly to 2.08%

Client transactional sweep cash balances finished September at $384.0 billion, a sequential increase of $9.2 billion

Bank Supplemental Funding (2) declined sequentially by $8.9 billion to $64.8 billion at September month-end

declined sequentially by $8.9 billion to $64.8 billion at September month-end Asset management and administration fees achieved a new quarterly record of $1.5 billion

Trading revenue increased 4% versus 3Q23 as a result of higher volumes and changes in trading mix

GAAP expenses for the quarter declined 7% versus 3Q23

Third quarter acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, and restructuring costs equaled $153 million, or a decline of $367 million versus 3Q23; exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses (1) increased by 6%

increased by 6% Capital ratios across the firm continue to build - including preliminary consolidated Tier 1 Leverage and adjusted Tier 1 Leverage (1) reaching 9.7% and 6.7%, respectively

(1) Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-12 of this release. (2) Bank Supplemental Funding includes repurchase agreements at the banks, Schwab Bank Certificates of Deposit (CDs), and Federal Home Loan Bank balances. (3) Charles Schwab received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2021-2022, and 2024 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Satisfaction Studies, which measures group retirement plan participant satisfaction with plan provider digital experiences. Visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/awards for more details. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. (4) The Investor's Business Daily Most Trusted Bank accolade/recognition was published by Investor's Business Daily on September 20, 2024, and is licensed for a 15-month timeframe. The criteria, evaluation, and ranking were determined by Investor's Business Daily in conjunction with its research partner, TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, and were based on consumer surveys conducted May-July 2024. (https://www.investors.com/news/most-trusted-financial-companies-top-30-list-2024/) Schwab paid a licensing fee to York Graphic Services, LLC. for uses of the award and logos through January 4, 2026.

Fall Business Update

The company will host its Fall Business Update for institutional investors this morning from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 36.0 million active brokerage accounts, 5.4 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.0 million banking accounts, and $9.92 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenues Interest revenue $ 3,928 $ 4,028 $ 11,686 $ 12,148 Interest expense (1,706 ) (1,791 ) (5,073 ) (4,851 ) Net interest revenue 2,222 2,237 6,613 7,297 Asset management and administration fees 1,476 1,224 4,207 3,515 Trading revenue 797 768 2,391 2,463 Bank deposit account fees 152 205 488 531 Other 200 172 578 572 Total net revenues 4,847 4,606 14,277 14,378 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 1,522 1,770 4,510 4,906 Professional services 256 275 756 805 Occupancy and equipment 271 305 784 923 Advertising and market development 101 102 296 293 Communications 147 151 460 485 Depreciation and amortization 231 198 692 566 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 130 135 389 404 Regulatory fees and assessments 88 114 309 277 Other 259 173 694 535 Total expenses excluding interest 3,005 3,223 8,890 9,194 Income before taxes on income 1,842 1,383 5,387 5,184 Taxes on income 434 258 1,285 1,162 Net Income 1,408 1,125 4,102 4,022 Preferred stock dividends and other 109 108 341 299 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,299 $ 1,017 $ 3,761 $ 3,723 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,829 1,821 1,827 1,825 Diluted 1,834 1,827 1,833 1,832 Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding (1): Basic $ .71 $ .56 $ 2.06 $ 2.04 Diluted $ .71 $ .56 $ 2.05 $ 2.03

(1) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Q3-24 % change 2024 2023 vs. vs. Third Second First Fourth Third (In millions, except per share amounts and as noted) Q3-23 Q2-24 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net Revenues Net interest revenue (1 )% 3 % $ 2,222 $ 2,158 $ 2,233 $ 2,130 $ 2,237 Asset management and administration fees 21 % 7 % 1,476 1,383 1,348 1,241 1,224 Trading revenue 4 % 3 % 797 777 817 767 768 Bank deposit account fees (26 )% (1 )% 152 153 183 174 205 Other 16 % (9 )% 200 219 159 147 172 Total net revenues 5 % 3 % 4,847 4,690 4,740 4,459 4,606 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits (1) (14 )% 5 % 1,522 1,450 1,538 1,409 1,770 Professional services (7 )% (1 )% 256 259 241 253 275 Occupancy and equipment (11 )% 9 % 271 248 265 331 305 Advertising and market development (1 )% (6 )% 101 107 88 104 102 Communications (3 )% (15 )% 147 172 141 144 151 Depreciation and amortization 17 % (1 )% 231 233 228 238 198 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4 )% 1 % 130 129 130 130 135 Regulatory fees and assessments (23 )% (8 )% 88 96 125 270 114 Other (2) 50 % 4 % 259 249 186 386 173 Total expenses excluding interest (7 )% 2 % 3,005 2,943 2,942 3,265 3,223 Income before taxes on income 33 % 5 % 1,842 1,747 1,798 1,194 1,383 Taxes on income 68 % 5 % 434 415 436 149 258 Net Income 25 % 6 % 1,408 1,332 1,362 1,045 1,125 Preferred stock dividends and other 1 % (10 )% 109 121 111 119 108 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders 28 % 7 % $ 1,299 $ 1,211 $ 1,251 $ 926 $ 1,017 Earnings per common share (3): Basic 27 % 8 % $ .71 $ .66 $ .69 $ .51 $ .56 Diluted 27 % 8 % $ .71 $ .66 $ .68 $ .51 $ .56 Dividends declared per common share - - $ .25 $ .25 $ .25 $ .25 $ .25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic - - 1,829 1,828 1,825 1,823 1,821 Diluted - - 1,834 1,834 1,831 1,828 1,827 Performance Measures Pre-tax profit margin 38.0 % 37.2 % 37.9 % 26.8 % 30.0 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (4) 14 % 14 % 15 % 12 % 14 % Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions) Cash and cash equivalents 5 % 37 % $ 34.9 $ 25.4 $ 31.8 $ 43.3 $ 33.3 Cash and investments segregated 81 % 55 % 33.7 21.7 25.9 31.8 18.6 Receivables from brokerage clients - net 7 % 2 % 74.0 72.8 71.2 68.7 69.1 Available for sale securities (18 )% (4 )% 90.0 93.6 101.1 107.6 110.3 Held to maturity securities (8 )% (2 )% 149.9 153.2 156.4 159.5 162.5 Bank loans - net 7 % 3 % 43.3 42.2 40.8 40.4 40.3 Total assets (2 )% 4 % 466.1 449.7 468.8 493.2 475.2 Bank deposits (13 )% (2 )% 246.5 252.4 269.5 290.0 284.4 Payables to brokerage clients 23 % 12 % 89.2 80.0 84.0 84.8 72.8 Other short-term borrowings 39 % 6 % 10.6 10.0 8.4 6.6 7.6 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings (29 )% (7 )% 22.6 24.4 24.0 26.4 31.8 Long-term debt (10 )% - 22.4 22.4 22.9 26.1 24.8 Stockholders' equity 25 % 7 % 47.2 44.0 42.4 41.0 37.8 Other Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands) (11 )% (1 )% 32.1 32.3 32.6 33.0 35.9 Capital expenditures - purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property, net (in millions) (46 )% 47 % $ 135 $ 92 $ 122 $ 199 $ 250 Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized) 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands) 9 % 4 % 5,697 5,486 5,958 5,192 5,218 Number of Trading Days 2 % 1 % 63.5 63.0 61.0 62.5 62.5 Revenue Per Trade (5) (6 )% (2 )% $ 2.20 $ 2.25 $ 2.25 $ 2.36 $ 2.35

(1) Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $16 million in restructuring costs. Third quarter of 2023 includes $276 million in restructuring costs. (2) Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $181 million in restructuring costs. (3) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class. (4) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity. (5) Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by the product of DATs multiplied by the number of trading days.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Net Interest Revenue Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,623 $ 369 5.24 % $ 34,391 $ 459 5.22 % $ 30,128 $ 1,205 5.26 % $ 38,700 $ 1,419 4.83 % Cash and investments segregated 26,220 345 5.15 % 21,987 285 5.08 % 25,744 1,014 5.18 % 29,752 1,041 4.61 % Receivables from brokerage clients 73,102 1,431 7.66 % 63,760 1,282 7.87 % 68,557 4,042 7.75 % 61,682 3,533 7.55 % Available for sale securities (1) 98,645 531 2.14 % 129,545 724 2.22 % 104,830 1,680 2.13 % 143,360 2,340 2.17 % Held to maturity securities 151,004 650 1.71 % 163,904 706 1.72 % 154,231 1,998 1.72 % 167,405 2,172 1.73 % Bank loans 42,653 484 4.52 % 40,177 426 4.23 % 41,585 1,384 4.44 % 40,183 1,227 4.08 % Total interest-earning assets 419,247 3,810 3.58 % 453,764 3,882 3.37 % 425,075 11,323 3.52 % 481,082 11,732 3.23 % Securities lending revenue 87 105 258 341 Other interest revenue 31 41 105 75 Total interest-earning assets $ 419,247 $ 3,928 3.69 % $ 453,764 $ 4,028 3.50 % $ 425,075 $ 11,686 3.63 % $ 481,082 $ 12,148 3.35 % Funding sources Bank deposits $ 248,405 $ 841 1.35 % $ 290,853 $ 911 1.24 % $ 260,254 $ 2,602 1.34 % $ 315,309 $ 2,392 1.01 % Payables to brokerage clients 72,700 79 0.43 % 63,731 66 0.41 % 69,586 229 0.44 % 68,548 205 0.40 % Other short-term borrowings 10,821 150 5.52 % 7,315 97 5.26 % 9,164 382 5.57 % 7,286 280 5.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 22,621 310 5.38 % 36,287 477 5.18 % 24,347 988 5.36 % 35,896 1,387 5.11 % Long-term debt 22,446 208 3.71 % 23,492 193 3.30 % 23,299 640 3.66 % 21,685 489 3.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 376,993 1,588 1.67 % 421,678 1,744 1.64 % 386,650 4,841 1.67 % 448,724 4,753 1.41 % Non-interest-bearing funding sources 42,254 32,086 38,425 32,358 Securities lending expense 118 46 230 96 Other interest expense - 1 2 2 Total funding sources $ 419,247 $ 1,706 1.61 % $ 453,764 $ 1,791 1.56 % $ 425,075 $ 5,073 1.59 % $ 481,082 $ 4,851 1.35 % Net interest revenue $ 2,222 2.08 % $ 2,237 1.94 % $ 6,613 2.04 % $ 7,297 2.00 %

(1) Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Asset Management and Administration Fees Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Schwab money market funds $ 551,945 $ 379 0.27 % $ 414,074 $ 270 0.26 % $ 525,166 $ 1,072 0.27 % $ 368,788 $ 735 0.27 % Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs) 603,314 118 0.08 % 485,326 99 0.08 % 569,608 337 0.08 % 466,995 284 0.08 % Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction- fee funds 354,664 224 0.25 % 255,039 170 0.26 % 335,813 647 0.26 % 235,561 469 0.27 % Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs 611,555 106 0.07 % 632,902 127 0.08 % 606,026 314 0.07 % 663,577 393 0.08 % Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1) $ 2,121,478 $ 827 0.16 % $ 1,787,341 $ 666 0.15 % $ 2,036,613 $ 2,370 0.16 % $ 1,734,921 $ 1,881 0.14 % Advice solutions (1) Fee-based $ 554,726 $ 559 0.40 % $ 468,305 $ 476 0.40 % $ 528,850 $ 1,572 0.40 % $ 455,730 $ 1,393 0.41 % Non-fee-based 114,307 - - 97,957 - - 110,191 - - 95,951 - - Total advice solutions $ 669,033 $ 559 0.33 % $ 566,262 $ 476 0.33 % $ 639,041 $ 1,572 0.33 % $ 551,681 $ 1,393 0.34 % Other balance-based fees (2) 795,737 72 0.04 % 610,450 64 0.04 % 759,645 210 0.04 % 588,922 189 0.04 % Other (3) 18 18 55 52 Total asset management and administration fees $ 1,476 $ 1,224 $ 4,207 $ 3,515

(1) Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM, Schwab Managed PortfoliosTM, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven Strategies®, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report. (2) Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees. (3) Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Growth in Client Assets and Accounts (Unaudited) Q3-24 % Change 2024 2023 vs. vs. Third Second First Fourth Third (In billions, at quarter end, except as noted) Q3-23 Q2-24 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Assets in client accounts Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, and bank deposits (5 )% 1 % $ 334.1 $ 330.7 $ 348.2 $ 368.3 $ 353.1 Bank deposit account balances (16 )% (1 )% 84.0 84.5 90.2 97.4 99.5 Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs Money market funds (1) 29 % 5 % 562.1 533.6 515.7 476.4 436.3 Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2) 36 % 7 % 228.9 214.4 206.0 186.7 167.9 Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs 31 % 6 % 791.0 748.0 721.7 663.1 604.2 Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3) Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds 24 % 4 % 358.0 344.8 329.2 306.2 288.0 Mutual fund clearing services 29 % 6 % 280.8 264.7 248.1 233.4 216.9 Other third-party mutual funds 17 % 5 % 1,236.5 1,177.5 1,182.9 1,126.5 1,055.3 Total Mutual Fund Marketplace 20 % 5 % 1,875.3 1,787.0 1,760.2 1,666.1 1,560.2 Total mutual fund assets 23 % 5 % 2,666.3 2,535.0 2,481.9 2,329.2 2,164.4 Exchange-traded funds Proprietary ETFs (2) 35 % 10 % 385.9 349.6 342.9 319.4 286.2 Other third-party ETFs 40 % 9 % 1,888.2 1,738.6 1,676.6 1,521.7 1,352.6 Total ETF assets 39 % 9 % 2,274.1 2,088.2 2,019.5 1,841.1 1,638.8 Equity and other securities 33 % 5 % 3,839.6 3,648.8 3,467.7 3,163.5 2,886.4 Fixed income securities 6 % - 795.4 792.0 779.0 779.7 747.4 Margin loans outstanding 12 % 2 % (73.0 ) (71.7 ) (68.1 ) (62.6 ) (65.1 ) Total client assets 27 % 5 % $ 9,920.5 $ 9,407.5 $ 9,118.4 $ 8,516.6 $ 7,824.5 Client assets by business Investor Services 28 % 5 % $ 5,305.9 $ 5,055.7 $ 4,852.2 $ 4,519.1 $ 4,157.7 Advisor Services 26 % 6 % 4,614.6 4,351.8 4,266.2 3,997.5 3,666.8 Total client assets 27 % 5 % $ 9,920.5 $ 9,407.5 $ 9,118.4 $ 8,516.6 $ 7,824.5 Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended) Net new assets by business Investor Services (4) 28 % (8 )% $ 36.7 $ 39.9 $ 34.9 $ 25.0 $ 28.6 Advisor Services (5) 176 % 58 % 54.1 34.3 53.3 41.3 19.6 Total net new assets 88 % 22 % $ 90.8 $ 74.2 $ 88.2 $ 66.3 $ 48.2 Net market gains (losses) 422.2 214.9 513.6 625.8 (239.5 ) Net growth (decline) $ 513.0 $ 289.1 $ 601.8 $ 692.1 $ (191.3 ) New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended) 9 % (1 )% 972 985 1,094 910 894 Client accounts (in thousands) Active brokerage accounts 4 % 1 % 35,982 35,612 35,301 34,838 34,540 Banking accounts 9 % 1 % 1,954 1,931 1,885 1,838 1,799 Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (6) 5 % - 5,388 5,363 5,277 5,221 5,141

(1) Total client assets in purchased money market funds are located at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations. (2) Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of September 30, 2024, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $34.4 billion, $4.1 billion, and $129.3 billion, respectively. (3) Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs. (4) Third quarter of 2024 includes net outflows of $4.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and an outflow of $0.1 billion from an international relationship. Second quarter of 2024 includes net inflows of $2.7 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. First quarter of 2024 includes net outflows of $7.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Fourth quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $2.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and outflows of $5.8 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $3.3 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. (5) Fourth quarter of 2023 includes outflows of $6.4 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes an outflow of $0.8 billion from an international relationship. (6) Beginning in the fourth quarter 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Third quarter 2023 has been recast to reflect this change.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For September 2024 2023 2024 Change Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 33,508 33,053 35,951 37,690 38,150 38,996 39,807 37,816 38,686 39,119 40,843 41,563 42,330 2 % 26 % Nasdaq Composite® 13,219 12,851 14,226 15,011 15,164 16,092 16,379 15,658 16,735 17,733 17,599 17,714 18,189 3 % 38 % Standard & Poor's® 500 4,288 4,194 4,568 4,770 4,846 5,096 5,254 5,036 5,278 5,460 5,522 5,648 5,762 2 % 34 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 9,118.4 8,847.5 9,206.3 9,407.5 9,572.1 9,737.7 Net New Assets (1) 27.2 5.0 19.2 42.1 14.8 31.7 41.7 10.0 31.0 33.2 29.0 31.5 30.3 (4 )% 11 % Net Market Gains (Losses) (297.4 ) (176.1 ) 508.0 293.9 26.7 289.7 197.2 (280.9 ) 327.8 168.0 135.6 134.1 152.5 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 9,118.4 8,847.5 9,206.3 9,407.5 9,572.1 9,737.7 9,920.5 2 % 27 % Core Net New Assets (1,2) 27.1 11.3 21.7 43.1 17.2 33.4 45.0 1.0 31.1 29.1 29.0 32.8 33.5 2 % 24 % Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 533.0 522.2 557.0 581.4 584.1 601.8 618.5 602.2 624.0 632.9 649.1 663.7 675.1 2 % 27 % Advisor Services (3) 3,448.0 3,380.3 3,604.4 3,757.4 3,780.4 3,902.5 4,009.5 3,893.9 4,027.3 4,090.0 4,185.4 4,268.1 4,343.8 2 % 26 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 34,540 34,571 34,672 34,838 35,017 35,127 35,301 35,426 35,524 35,612 35,743 35,859 35,982 - 4 % Banking Accounts 1,799 1,812 1,825 1,838 1,856 1,871 1,885 1,901 1,916 1,931 1,937 1,940 1,954 1 % 9 % Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4) 5,141 5,212 5,212 5,221 5,226 5,268 5,277 5,282 5,345 5,363 5,382 5,373 5,388 - 5 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 280 284 286 340 366 345 383 361 314 310 327 324 321 (1 )% 15 % Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 10.8 % 11.2 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 9.9 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.5 % - (130) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 24.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % 21.8 % 21.8 % 22.2 % 21.9 % 22.1 % 21.9 % 21.3 % 21.2 % 20.8 % 21.5 % 70 bp (270) bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (6) 444,864 438,522 439,118 446,305 443,694 434,822 431,456 423,532 415,950 417,150 417,379 420,191 420,203 - (6 )% Average Margin Balances 64,014 63,946 61,502 62,309 61,368 63,600 66,425 68,827 67,614 69,730 73,206 73,326 72,755 (1 )% 14 % Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7) 100,404 97,893 94,991 95,518 95,553 92,075 90,774 88,819 86,844 85,195 83,979 82,806 82,336 (1 )% (18 )% Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars) Equities 675 (3,039 ) 6,099 7,903 8,182 7,624 10,379 3,472 5,734 3,379 10,908 5,609 5,217 Hybrid (828 ) (1,457 ) (1,466 ) (1,596 ) (501 ) (1,330 ) (439 ) (703 ) (558 ) (843 ) (1,155 ) (1,377 ) (432 ) Bonds 2,723 1,094 255 6,104 7,510 9,883 7,561 5,949 5,854 6,346 8,651 10,919 11,015 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (8) (5,853 ) (12,245 ) (9,267 ) (7,406 ) (966 ) (1,348 ) (1,607 ) (4,818 ) (5,544 ) (4,254 ) (4,679 ) (4,003 ) (1,261 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (9) 8,423 8,843 14,155 19,817 16,157 17,525 19,108 13,536 16,574 13,136 23,083 19,154 17,061 Money Market Funds 13,388 16,976 11,670 7,745 11,717 10,129 9,085 (2,357 ) 9,790 3,858 9,110 8,048 9,672

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Additionally, 2024 includes an outflow from a large international relationship of $0.1 billion in August and an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April. 2023 also includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.8 billion in September, $6.2 billion in October, $5.4 billion in November, and $0.6 billion in December. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. September 2023 has been recast to reflect this change. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. (6) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. (7) Represents average clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (8) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (9) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab's third quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab's results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Schwab's use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below. Beginning in the third quarter of 2023, these adjustments also include restructuring costs, which the Company began incurring in connection with its previously announced plans to streamline its operations to prepare for post-integration of Ameritrade. See Part I - Item 1 - Note 10 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 for additional information.

Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure Definition Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management Acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses. Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives. We exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for the purpose of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because we believe doing so provides additional transparency of Schwab's ongoing operations, and is useful in both evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating comparison of results with prior and future periods. Costs related to acquisition and integration or restructuring fluctuate based on the timing of acquisitions, integration and restructuring activities, thereby limiting comparability of results among periods, and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's ongoing business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Return on tangible common equity Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets - net, and related deferred tax liabilities. Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet. Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio represents the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio as prescribed by bank regulatory guidance for the consolidated company and for Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (CSB), adjusted to reflect the inclusion of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in the ratio. Inclusion of the impacts of AOCI in the Company's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio provides additional information regarding the Company's current capital position. We believe Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's capital levels.

The Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC's Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria. Additionally, the Company uses adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio in managing capital, including its use of the measure as its long-term operating objective.

The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total

Expenses

Excluding

Interest Net Income Total

Expenses

Excluding

Interest Net Income Total

Expenses

Excluding

Interest Net Income Total

Expenses Excluding

Interest Net Income Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP), Net income (GAAP) $ 3,005 $ 1,408 $ 3,223 $ 1,125 $ 8,890 $ 4,102 $ 9,194 $ 4,022 Acquisition and integration-related costs (1) (23 ) 23 (106 ) 106 (97 ) 97 (334 ) 334 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (130 ) 130 (135 ) 135 (389 ) 389 (404 ) 404 Restructuring costs (2) - - (279 ) 279 18 (18 ) (279 ) 279 Income tax effects (3) N/A (36 ) N/A (127 ) N/A (111 ) N/A (247 ) Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP), Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,852 $ 1,525 $ 2,703 $ 1,518 $ 8,422 $ 4,459 $ 8,177 $ 4,792

(1) Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 primarily consist of $9 million and $44 million of compensation and benefits, $3 million and $32 million of professional services, and $8 million and $13 million of depreciation and amortization. Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily consist of $52 million and $158 million of compensation and benefits, $37 million and $111 million of professional services, $7 million and $21 million of occupancy and equipment, and $4 million and $26 million of other. (2) Restructuring costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect a change in estimate of $34 million in compensation and benefits, offset by $3 million of occupancy and equipment and $13 million of other. Restructuring costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily consist of $276 million of compensation and benefits. (3) The income tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments are determined using an effective tax rate reflecting the exclusion of non-deductible acquisition costs and are used to present the acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs on an after-tax basis. N/A Not applicable.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Income before taxes on income (GAAP), Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP) $ 1,842 38.0 % $ 1,383 30.0 % $ 5,387 37.7 % $ 5,184 36.1 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 23 0.5 % 106 2.3 % 97 0.7 % 334 2.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 130 2.7 % 135 2.9 % 389 2.7 % 404 2.8 % Restructuring costs - - 279 6.1 % (18 ) (0.1 )% 279 1.9 % Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP), Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP) $ 1,995 41.2 % $ 1,903 41.3 % $ 5,855 41.0 % $ 6,201 43.1 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP), Earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP) $ 1,299 $ .71 $ 1,017 $ .56 $ 3,761 $ 2.05 $ 3,723 $ 2.03 Acquisition and integration-related costs 23 .01 106 .06 97 .05 334 .18 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 130 .07 135 .07 389 .21 404 .22 Restructuring costs - - 279 .15 (18 ) (.01 ) 279 .15 Income tax effects (36 ) (.02 ) (127 ) (.07 ) (111 ) (.05 ) (247 ) (.13 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1,416 $ .77 $ 1,410 $ .77 $ 4,118 $ 2.25 $ 4,493 $ 2.45

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) 14 % 14 % 14 % 18 % Average common stockholders' equity $ 36,393 $ 28,274 $ 34,895 $ 27,747 Less: Average goodwill (11,951 ) (11,951 ) (11,951 ) (11,951 ) Less: Average acquired intangible assets - net (7,938 ) (8,457 ) (8,067 ) (8,589 ) Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and acquired intangible assets - net 1,735 1,822 1,747 1,830 Average tangible common equity $ 18,239 $ 9,688 $ 16,624 $ 9,037 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 1,416 $ 1,410 $ 4,118 $ 4,493 Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 31 % 58 % 33 % 66 %

(1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP).

(Preliminary) September 30, 2024 CSC CSB Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (GAAP) 9.7 % 11.2 % Tier 1 Capital $ 43,692 $ 32,225 Plus: AOCI adjustment (14,620 ) (12,669 ) Adjusted Tier 1 Capital 29,072 19,556 Average assets with regulatory adjustments 450,752 287,924 Plus: AOCI adjustment (15,353 ) (13,480 ) Adjusted average assets with regulatory adjustments $ 435,399 $ 274,444 Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 6.7 % 7.1 %

