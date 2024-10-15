WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Charles Schwab Corporation reported net income for the third quarter totaling $1.4 billion, or $.71 diluted earnings per common share. Excluding $153 million of pre-tax transaction-related costs, adjusted (1) net income and diluted common earnings per share equaled $1.5 billion and $.77, respectively.
Client Driven
Growth
$95.3B
3Q24 Core
Net New Assets
"Our momentum with clients continues to build following the successful completion of the Ameritrade conversion earlier this year. Third quarter net asset gathering of over $95 billion pushed year-to-date core net new assets to $252 billion - up 10% versus 2023 year-to-date."
Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger
Modern Wealth
Solutions
$40B
YTD Net Inflows to
Schwab's Managed Investing Solutions
"Record YTD flows into Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM helped Managed Investing net flows reach $40 billion - an increase of 65% versus 2023 year-to-date. Converted Retail Ameritrade client interest in wealth solutions remains robust, accounting for approximately 35% of these flows."
Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger
Diversified Operating Model
41.2%
3Q24 Adjusted
Pre-Tax Profit Margin (1)
"Third quarter revenue increased 5% versus 3Q23, driven by sustained investor engagement and market performance. The combination of growing revenue and expense discipline yielded a 38.0% pre-tax profit margin - 41.2% adjusted (1)."
CFO Mike Verdeschi
Balance Sheet
Management
$8.9B
3Q24 Reduction in Bank Supplemental Funding (2)
"Client transactional sweep cash grew by $9 billion sequentially, including net inflows of $17 billion in September. This build in client cash on the balance sheet helped us reduce Bank Supplemental Funding by $8.9 billion sequentially."
CFO Mike Verdeschi
3Q24 Client and Business Highlights
- Healthy net asset gathering and equity market resilience resulted in record total client assets of $9.92 trillion
- Active brokerage accounts reached 36.0 million, up 4% versus September 2023
- Core net new assets equaled $95.3 billion, bringing the year-to-date total to $252.1 billion - a 10% increase versus 2023 year-to-date
- Assets receiving ongoing advisory services are up 6% sequentially and up 26% versus September 2023, including record net flows into Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM
- Margin balances grew sequentially by 2% to $73.0 billion, up 17% from year-end 2023
- Trading activity increased relative to the prior quarter as client engagement remained strong
- Schwab ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Participant Satisfaction with Retirement Plan Digital Experiences (3)
- Charles Schwab Bank rated #1 in Investor's Business Daily Most Trusted Financial Companies survey (4)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Financial Highlights
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net revenues (in millions)
$
4,847
$
4,606
5
%
$
14,277
$
14,378
(1
)%
Net income (in millions)
GAAP
$
1,408
$
1,125
25
%
$
4,102
$
4,022
2
%
Adjusted
$
1,525
$
1,518
-
$
4,459
$
4,792
(7
)%
Diluted earnings per common share
GAAP
$
.71
$
.56
27
%
$
2.05
$
2.03
1
%
Adjusted
$
.77
$
.77
-
$
2.25
$
2.45
(8
)%
Pre-tax profit margin
GAAP
38.0
%
30.0
%
37.7
%
36.1
%
Adjusted
41.2
%
41.3
%
41.0
%
43.1
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized)
14
%
14
%
14
%
18
%
Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
31
%
58
%
33
%
66
%
Note: Items labeled "adjusted" are non-GAAP financial measures; further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-12 of this release. All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
3Q24 Financial Commentary
- Net revenues grew on both a year-over-year and sequential basis, up 5% and 3%, respectively
- Sequential net interest margin expanded modestly to 2.08%
- Client transactional sweep cash balances finished September at $384.0 billion, a sequential increase of $9.2 billion
- Bank Supplemental Funding (2) declined sequentially by $8.9 billion to $64.8 billion at September month-end
- Asset management and administration fees achieved a new quarterly record of $1.5 billion
- Trading revenue increased 4% versus 3Q23 as a result of higher volumes and changes in trading mix
- GAAP expenses for the quarter declined 7% versus 3Q23
- Third quarter acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, and restructuring costs equaled $153 million, or a decline of $367 million versus 3Q23; exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses (1) increased by 6%
- Capital ratios across the firm continue to build - including preliminary consolidated Tier 1 Leverage and adjusted Tier 1 Leverage (1) reaching 9.7% and 6.7%, respectively
(1)
Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-12 of this release.
(2)
Bank Supplemental Funding includes repurchase agreements at the banks, Schwab Bank Certificates of Deposit (CDs), and Federal Home Loan Bank balances.
(3)
Charles Schwab received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2021-2022, and 2024 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Satisfaction Studies, which measures group retirement plan participant satisfaction with plan provider digital experiences. Visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/awards for more details. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee.
(4)
The Investor's Business Daily Most Trusted Bank accolade/recognition was published by Investor's Business Daily on September 20, 2024, and is licensed for a 15-month timeframe. The criteria, evaluation, and ranking were determined by Investor's Business Daily in conjunction with its research partner, TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, and were based on consumer surveys conducted May-July 2024. (https://www.investors.com/news/most-trusted-financial-companies-top-30-list-2024/) Schwab paid a licensing fee to York Graphic Services, LLC. for uses of the award and logos through January 4, 2026.
Fall Business Update
The company will host its Fall Business Update for institutional investors this morning from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET.
Registration for this Update webcast is accessible at https://www.aboutschwab.com/schwabevents.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to asset gathering and the company's momentum with clients; client interest in wealth solutions; the company's diversified operating model; and capital ratios. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations. Important factors that may cause such differences are described in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on the company's website (https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (https://www.sec.gov). The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 36.0 million active brokerage accounts, 5.4 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.0 million banking accounts, and $9.92 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Revenues
Interest revenue
$
3,928
$
4,028
$
11,686
$
12,148
Interest expense
(1,706
)
(1,791
)
(5,073
)
(4,851
)
Net interest revenue
2,222
2,237
6,613
7,297
Asset management and administration fees
1,476
1,224
4,207
3,515
Trading revenue
797
768
2,391
2,463
Bank deposit account fees
152
205
488
531
Other
200
172
578
572
Total net revenues
4,847
4,606
14,277
14,378
Expenses Excluding Interest
Compensation and benefits
1,522
1,770
4,510
4,906
Professional services
256
275
756
805
Occupancy and equipment
271
305
784
923
Advertising and market development
101
102
296
293
Communications
147
151
460
485
Depreciation and amortization
231
198
692
566
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
130
135
389
404
Regulatory fees and assessments
88
114
309
277
Other
259
173
694
535
Total expenses excluding interest
3,005
3,223
8,890
9,194
Income before taxes on income
1,842
1,383
5,387
5,184
Taxes on income
434
258
1,285
1,162
Net Income
1,408
1,125
4,102
4,022
Preferred stock dividends and other
109
108
341
299
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
1,299
$
1,017
$
3,761
$
3,723
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
1,829
1,821
1,827
1,825
Diluted
1,834
1,827
1,833
1,832
Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding (1):
Basic
$
.71
$
.56
$
2.06
$
2.04
Diluted
$
.71
$
.56
$
2.05
$
2.03
(1)
The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Financial and Operating Highlights
(Unaudited)
Q3-24 % change
2024
2023
vs.
vs.
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
(In millions, except per share amounts and as noted)
Q3-23
Q2-24
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Revenues
Net interest revenue
(1
)%
3
%
$
2,222
$
2,158
$
2,233
$
2,130
$
2,237
Asset management and administration fees
21
%
7
%
1,476
1,383
1,348
1,241
1,224
Trading revenue
4
%
3
%
797
777
817
767
768
Bank deposit account fees
(26
)%
(1
)%
152
153
183
174
205
Other
16
%
(9
)%
200
219
159
147
172
Total net revenues
5
%
3
%
4,847
4,690
4,740
4,459
4,606
Expenses Excluding Interest
Compensation and benefits (1)
(14
)%
5
%
1,522
1,450
1,538
1,409
1,770
Professional services
(7
)%
(1
)%
256
259
241
253
275
Occupancy and equipment
(11
)%
9
%
271
248
265
331
305
Advertising and market development
(1
)%
(6
)%
101
107
88
104
102
Communications
(3
)%
(15
)%
147
172
141
144
151
Depreciation and amortization
17
%
(1
)%
231
233
228
238
198
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(4
)%
1
%
130
129
130
130
135
Regulatory fees and assessments
(23
)%
(8
)%
88
96
125
270
114
Other (2)
50
%
4
%
259
249
186
386
173
Total expenses excluding interest
(7
)%
2
%
3,005
2,943
2,942
3,265
3,223
Income before taxes on income
33
%
5
%
1,842
1,747
1,798
1,194
1,383
Taxes on income
68
%
5
%
434
415
436
149
258
Net Income
25
%
6
%
1,408
1,332
1,362
1,045
1,125
Preferred stock dividends and other
1
%
(10
)%
109
121
111
119
108
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
28
%
7
%
$
1,299
$
1,211
$
1,251
$
926
$
1,017
Earnings per common share (3):
Basic
27
%
8
%
$
.71
$
.66
$
.69
$
.51
$
.56
Diluted
27
%
8
%
$
.71
$
.66
$
.68
$
.51
$
.56
Dividends declared per common share
-
-
$
.25
$
.25
$
.25
$
.25
$
.25
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
-
-
1,829
1,828
1,825
1,823
1,821
Diluted
-
-
1,834
1,834
1,831
1,828
1,827
Performance Measures
Pre-tax profit margin
38.0
%
37.2
%
37.9
%
26.8
%
30.0
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (4)
14
%
14
%
15
%
12
%
14
%
Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions)
Cash and cash equivalents
5
%
37
%
$
34.9
$
25.4
$
31.8
$
43.3
$
33.3
Cash and investments segregated
81
%
55
%
33.7
21.7
25.9
31.8
18.6
Receivables from brokerage clients - net
7
%
2
%
74.0
72.8
71.2
68.7
69.1
Available for sale securities
(18
)%
(4
)%
90.0
93.6
101.1
107.6
110.3
Held to maturity securities
(8
)%
(2
)%
149.9
153.2
156.4
159.5
162.5
Bank loans - net
7
%
3
%
43.3
42.2
40.8
40.4
40.3
Total assets
(2
)%
4
%
466.1
449.7
468.8
493.2
475.2
Bank deposits
(13
)%
(2
)%
246.5
252.4
269.5
290.0
284.4
Payables to brokerage clients
23
%
12
%
89.2
80.0
84.0
84.8
72.8
Other short-term borrowings
39
%
6
%
10.6
10.0
8.4
6.6
7.6
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
(29
)%
(7
)%
22.6
24.4
24.0
26.4
31.8
Long-term debt
(10
)%
-
22.4
22.4
22.9
26.1
24.8
Stockholders' equity
25
%
7
%
47.2
44.0
42.4
41.0
37.8
Other
Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands)
(11
)%
(1
)%
32.1
32.3
32.6
33.0
35.9
Capital expenditures - purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property,
net (in millions)
(46
)%
47
%
$
135
$
92
$
122
$
199
$
250
Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized)
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)
9
%
4
%
5,697
5,486
5,958
5,192
5,218
Number of Trading Days
2
%
1
%
63.5
63.0
61.0
62.5
62.5
Revenue Per Trade (5)
(6
)%
(2
)%
$
2.20
$
2.25
$
2.25
$
2.36
$
2.35
(1)
Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $16 million in restructuring costs. Third quarter of 2023 includes $276 million in restructuring costs.
(2)
Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $181 million in restructuring costs.
(3)
The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.
(4)
Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity.
(5)
Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by the product of DATs multiplied by the number of trading days.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Net Interest Revenue Information
(In millions, except ratios or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
27,623
$
369
5.24
%
$
34,391
$
459
5.22
%
$
30,128
$
1,205
5.26
%
$
38,700
$
1,419
4.83
%
Cash and investments segregated
26,220
345
5.15
%
21,987
285
5.08
%
25,744
1,014
5.18
%
29,752
1,041
4.61
%
Receivables from brokerage clients
73,102
1,431
7.66
%
63,760
1,282
7.87
%
68,557
4,042
7.75
%
61,682
3,533
7.55
%
Available for sale securities (1)
98,645
531
2.14
%
129,545
724
2.22
%
104,830
1,680
2.13
%
143,360
2,340
2.17
%
Held to maturity securities
151,004
650
1.71
%
163,904
706
1.72
%
154,231
1,998
1.72
%
167,405
2,172
1.73
%
Bank loans
42,653
484
4.52
%
40,177
426
4.23
%
41,585
1,384
4.44
%
40,183
1,227
4.08
%
Total interest-earning assets
419,247
3,810
3.58
%
453,764
3,882
3.37
%
425,075
11,323
3.52
%
481,082
11,732
3.23
%
Securities lending revenue
87
105
258
341
Other interest revenue
31
41
105
75
Total interest-earning assets
$
419,247
$
3,928
3.69
%
$
453,764
$
4,028
3.50
%
$
425,075
$
11,686
3.63
%
$
481,082
$
12,148
3.35
%
Funding sources
Bank deposits
$
248,405
$
841
1.35
%
$
290,853
$
911
1.24
%
$
260,254
$
2,602
1.34
%
$
315,309
$
2,392
1.01
%
Payables to brokerage clients
72,700
79
0.43
%
63,731
66
0.41
%
69,586
229
0.44
%
68,548
205
0.40
%
Other short-term borrowings
10,821
150
5.52
%
7,315
97
5.26
%
9,164
382
5.57
%
7,286
280
5.13
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
22,621
310
5.38
%
36,287
477
5.18
%
24,347
988
5.36
%
35,896
1,387
5.11
%
Long-term debt
22,446
208
3.71
%
23,492
193
3.30
%
23,299
640
3.66
%
21,685
489
3.01
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
376,993
1,588
1.67
%
421,678
1,744
1.64
%
386,650
4,841
1.67
%
448,724
4,753
1.41
%
Non-interest-bearing funding sources
42,254
32,086
38,425
32,358
Securities lending expense
118
46
230
96
Other interest expense
-
1
2
2
Total funding sources
$
419,247
$
1,706
1.61
%
$
453,764
$
1,791
1.56
%
$
425,075
$
5,073
1.59
%
$
481,082
$
4,851
1.35
%
Net interest revenue
$
2,222
2.08
%
$
2,237
1.94
%
$
6,613
2.04
%
$
7,297
2.00
%
(1)
Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Asset Management and Administration Fees Information
(In millions, except ratios or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Schwab money market funds
$
551,945
$
379
0.27
%
$
414,074
$
270
0.26
%
$
525,166
$
1,072
0.27
%
$
368,788
$
735
0.27
%
Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)
603,314
118
0.08
%
485,326
99
0.08
%
569,608
337
0.08
%
466,995
284
0.08
%
Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-
fee funds
354,664
224
0.25
%
255,039
170
0.26
%
335,813
647
0.26
%
235,561
469
0.27
%
Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs
611,555
106
0.07
%
632,902
127
0.08
%
606,026
314
0.07
%
663,577
393
0.08
%
Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1)
$
2,121,478
$
827
0.16
%
$
1,787,341
$
666
0.15
%
$
2,036,613
$
2,370
0.16
%
$
1,734,921
$
1,881
0.14
%
Advice solutions (1)
Fee-based
$
554,726
$
559
0.40
%
$
468,305
$
476
0.40
%
$
528,850
$
1,572
0.40
%
$
455,730
$
1,393
0.41
%
Non-fee-based
114,307
-
-
97,957
-
-
110,191
-
-
95,951
-
-
Total advice solutions
$
669,033
$
559
0.33
%
$
566,262
$
476
0.33
%
$
639,041
$
1,572
0.33
%
$
551,681
$
1,393
0.34
%
Other balance-based fees (2)
795,737
72
0.04
%
610,450
64
0.04
%
759,645
210
0.04
%
588,922
189
0.04
%
Other (3)
18
18
55
52
Total asset management and administration fees
$
1,476
$
1,224
$
4,207
$
3,515
(1)
Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM, Schwab Managed PortfoliosTM, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven Strategies®, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report.
(2)
Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees.
(3)
Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Growth in Client Assets and Accounts
(Unaudited)
Q3-24 % Change
2024
2023
vs.
vs.
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
(In billions, at quarter end, except as noted)
Q3-23
Q2-24
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Assets in client accounts
Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, and bank deposits
(5
)%
1
%
$
334.1
$
330.7
$
348.2
$
368.3
$
353.1
Bank deposit account balances
(16
)%
(1
)%
84.0
84.5
90.2
97.4
99.5
Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs
Money market funds (1)
29
%
5
%
562.1
533.6
515.7
476.4
436.3
Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2)
36
%
7
%
228.9
214.4
206.0
186.7
167.9
Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs
31
%
6
%
791.0
748.0
721.7
663.1
604.2
Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3)
Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds
24
%
4
%
358.0
344.8
329.2
306.2
288.0
Mutual fund clearing services
29
%
6
%
280.8
264.7
248.1
233.4
216.9
Other third-party mutual funds
17
%
5
%
1,236.5
1,177.5
1,182.9
1,126.5
1,055.3
Total Mutual Fund Marketplace
20
%
5
%
1,875.3
1,787.0
1,760.2
1,666.1
1,560.2
Total mutual fund assets
23
%
5
%
2,666.3
2,535.0
2,481.9
2,329.2
2,164.4
Exchange-traded funds
Proprietary ETFs (2)
35
%
10
%
385.9
349.6
342.9
319.4
286.2
Other third-party ETFs
40
%
9
%
1,888.2
1,738.6
1,676.6
1,521.7
1,352.6
Total ETF assets
39
%
9
%
2,274.1
2,088.2
2,019.5
1,841.1
1,638.8
Equity and other securities
33
%
5
%
3,839.6
3,648.8
3,467.7
3,163.5
2,886.4
Fixed income securities
6
%
-
795.4
792.0
779.0
779.7
747.4
Margin loans outstanding
12
%
2
%
(73.0
)
(71.7
)
(68.1
)
(62.6
)
(65.1
)
Total client assets
27
%
5
%
$
9,920.5
$
9,407.5
$
9,118.4
$
8,516.6
$
7,824.5
Client assets by business
Investor Services
28
%
5
%
$
5,305.9
$
5,055.7
$
4,852.2
$
4,519.1
$
4,157.7
Advisor Services
26
%
6
%
4,614.6
4,351.8
4,266.2
3,997.5
3,666.8
Total client assets
27
%
5
%
$
9,920.5
$
9,407.5
$
9,118.4
$
8,516.6
$
7,824.5
Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended)
Net new assets by business
Investor Services (4)
28
%
(8
)%
$
36.7
$
39.9
$
34.9
$
25.0
$
28.6
Advisor Services (5)
176
%
58
%
54.1
34.3
53.3
41.3
19.6
Total net new assets
88
%
22
%
$
90.8
$
74.2
$
88.2
$
66.3
$
48.2
Net market gains (losses)
422.2
214.9
513.6
625.8
(239.5
)
Net growth (decline)
$
513.0
$
289.1
$
601.8
$
692.1
$
(191.3
)
New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended)
9
%
(1
)%
972
985
1,094
910
894
Client accounts (in thousands)
Active brokerage accounts
4
%
1
%
35,982
35,612
35,301
34,838
34,540
Banking accounts
9
%
1
%
1,954
1,931
1,885
1,838
1,799
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (6)
5
%
-
5,388
5,363
5,277
5,221
5,141
(1)
Total client assets in purchased money market funds are located at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations.
|(2)
Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of September 30, 2024, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $34.4 billion, $4.1 billion, and $129.3 billion, respectively.
(3)
Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs.
(4)
Third quarter of 2024 includes net outflows of $4.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and an outflow of $0.1 billion from an international relationship. Second quarter of 2024 includes net inflows of $2.7 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. First quarter of 2024 includes net outflows of $7.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Fourth quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $2.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and outflows of $5.8 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $3.3 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.
(5)
Fourth quarter of 2023 includes outflows of $6.4 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes an outflow of $0.8 billion from an international relationship.
(6)
Beginning in the fourth quarter 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Third quarter 2023 has been recast to reflect this change.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For September 2024
2023
2024
Change
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Mo.
Yr.
Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average®
33,508
33,053
35,951
37,690
38,150
38,996
39,807
37,816
38,686
39,119
40,843
41,563
42,330
2
%
26
%
Nasdaq Composite®
13,219
12,851
14,226
15,011
15,164
16,092
16,379
15,658
16,735
17,733
17,599
17,714
18,189
3
%
38
%
Standard & Poor's® 500
4,288
4,194
4,568
4,770
4,846
5,096
5,254
5,036
5,278
5,460
5,522
5,648
5,762
2
%
34
%
Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
Beginning Client Assets
8,094.7
7,824.5
7,653.4
8,180.6
8,516.6
8,558.1
8,879.5
9,118.4
8,847.5
9,206.3
9,407.5
9,572.1
9,737.7
Net New Assets (1)
27.2
5.0
19.2
42.1
14.8
31.7
41.7
10.0
31.0
33.2
29.0
31.5
30.3
(4
)%
11
%
Net Market Gains (Losses)
(297.4
)
(176.1
)
508.0
293.9
26.7
289.7
197.2
(280.9
)
327.8
168.0
135.6
134.1
152.5
Total Client Assets (at month end)
7,824.5
7,653.4
8,180.6
8,516.6
8,558.1
8,879.5
9,118.4
8,847.5
9,206.3
9,407.5
9,572.1
9,737.7
9,920.5
2
%
27
%
Core Net New Assets (1,2)
27.1
11.3
21.7
43.1
17.2
33.4
45.0
1.0
31.1
29.1
29.0
32.8
33.5
2
%
24
%
Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
Investor Services
533.0
522.2
557.0
581.4
584.1
601.8
618.5
602.2
624.0
632.9
649.1
663.7
675.1
2
%
27
%
Advisor Services (3)
3,448.0
3,380.3
3,604.4
3,757.4
3,780.4
3,902.5
4,009.5
3,893.9
4,027.3
4,090.0
4,185.4
4,268.1
4,343.8
2
%
26
%
Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
Active Brokerage Accounts
34,540
34,571
34,672
34,838
35,017
35,127
35,301
35,426
35,524
35,612
35,743
35,859
35,982
-
4
%
Banking Accounts
1,799
1,812
1,825
1,838
1,856
1,871
1,885
1,901
1,916
1,931
1,937
1,940
1,954
1
%
9
%
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4)
5,141
5,212
5,212
5,221
5,226
5,268
5,277
5,282
5,345
5,363
5,382
5,373
5,388
-
5
%
Client Activity
New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
280
284
286
340
366
345
383
361
314
310
327
324
321
(1
)%
15
%
Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5)
10.8
%
11.2
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
10.5
%
10.2
%
10.0
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
9.7
%
9.6
%
9.5
%
9.5
%
-
(130) bp
Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades
24.2
%
23.2
%
23.1
%
21.8
%
21.8
%
22.2
%
21.9
%
22.1
%
21.9
%
21.3
%
21.2
%
20.8
%
21.5
%
70 bp
(270) bp
Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)
444,864
438,522
439,118
446,305
443,694
434,822
431,456
423,532
415,950
417,150
417,379
420,191
420,203
-
(6
)%
Average Margin Balances
64,014
63,946
61,502
62,309
61,368
63,600
66,425
68,827
67,614
69,730
73,206
73,326
72,755
(1
)%
14
%
Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7)
100,404
97,893
94,991
95,518
95,553
92,075
90,774
88,819
86,844
85,195
83,979
82,806
82,336
(1
)%
(18
)%
Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund
Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars)
Equities
675
(3,039
)
6,099
7,903
8,182
7,624
10,379
3,472
5,734
3,379
10,908
5,609
5,217
Hybrid
(828
)
(1,457
)
(1,466
)
(1,596
)
(501
)
(1,330
)
(439
)
(703
)
(558
)
(843
)
(1,155
)
(1,377
)
(432
)
Bonds
2,723
1,094
255
6,104
7,510
9,883
7,561
5,949
5,854
6,346
8,651
10,919
11,015
Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
Mutual Funds (8)
(5,853
)
(12,245
)
(9,267
)
(7,406
)
(966
)
(1,348
)
(1,607
)
(4,818
)
(5,544
)
(4,254
)
(4,679
)
(4,003
)
(1,261
)
Exchange-Traded Funds (9)
8,423
8,843
14,155
19,817
16,157
17,525
19,108
13,536
16,574
13,136
23,083
19,154
17,061
Money Market Funds
13,388
16,976
11,670
7,745
11,717
10,129
9,085
(2,357
)
9,790
3,858
9,110
8,048
9,672
Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.
(1)
Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Additionally, 2024 includes an outflow from a large international relationship of $0.1 billion in August and an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April. 2023 also includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.8 billion in September, $6.2 billion in October, $5.4 billion in November, and $0.6 billion in December.
(2)
Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
(3)
Excludes Retirement Business Services.
(4)
Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. September 2023 has been recast to reflect this change.
(5)
Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.
(6)
Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet.
(7)
Represents average clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.
(8)
Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
(9)
Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab's third quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab's results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
Schwab's use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below. Beginning in the third quarter of 2023, these adjustments also include restructuring costs, which the Company began incurring in connection with its previously announced plans to streamline its operations to prepare for post-integration of Ameritrade. See Part I - Item 1 - Note 10 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 for additional information.
Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure
Definition
Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management
Acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs
Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses.
Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives.
We exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for the purpose of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because we believe doing so provides additional transparency of Schwab's ongoing operations, and is useful in both evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating comparison of results with prior and future periods.
Costs related to acquisition and integration or restructuring fluctuate based on the timing of acquisitions, integration and restructuring activities, thereby limiting comparability of results among periods, and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's ongoing business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance.
Return on tangible common equity
Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets - net, and related deferred tax liabilities.
Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet.
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio represents the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio as prescribed by bank regulatory guidance for the consolidated company and for Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (CSB), adjusted to reflect the inclusion of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in the ratio.
Inclusion of the impacts of AOCI in the Company's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio provides additional information regarding the Company's current capital position. We believe Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's capital levels.
The Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC's Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria. Additionally, the Company uses adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio in managing capital, including its use of the measure as its long-term operating objective.
The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total
Net
Income
Total
Net
Income
Total
Net
Income
Total
Net
Income
Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP),
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,005
$
1,408
$
3,223
$
1,125
$
8,890
$
4,102
$
9,194
$
4,022
Acquisition and integration-related costs (1)
(23
)
23
(106
)
106
(97
)
97
(334
)
334
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(130
)
130
(135
)
135
(389
)
389
(404
)
404
Restructuring costs (2)
-
-
(279
)
279
18
(18
)
(279
)
279
Income tax effects (3)
N/A
(36
)
N/A
(127
)
N/A
(111
)
N/A
(247
)
Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP),
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
2,852
$
1,525
$
2,703
$
1,518
$
8,422
$
4,459
$
8,177
$
4,792
(1)
Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 primarily consist of $9 million and $44 million of compensation and benefits, $3 million and $32 million of professional services, and $8 million and $13 million of depreciation and amortization. Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily consist of $52 million and $158 million of compensation and benefits, $37 million and $111 million of professional services, $7 million and $21 million of occupancy and equipment, and $4 million and $26 million of other.
(2)
Restructuring costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect a change in estimate of $34 million in compensation and benefits, offset by $3 million of occupancy and equipment and $13 million of other. Restructuring costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily consist of $276 million of compensation and benefits.
(3)
The income tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments are determined using an effective tax rate reflecting the exclusion of non-deductible acquisition costs and are used to present the acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs on an after-tax basis.
N/A Not applicable.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Amount
% of
Total Net Revenues
Amount
% of
Total Net Revenues
Amount
% of
Total Net Revenues
Amount
% of
Total Net Revenues
Income before taxes on income (GAAP),
Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP)
$
1,842
38.0
%
$
1,383
30.0
%
$
5,387
37.7
%
$
5,184
36.1
%
Acquisition and integration-related costs
23
0.5
%
106
2.3
%
97
0.7
%
334
2.3
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
130
2.7
%
135
2.9
%
389
2.7
%
404
2.8
%
Restructuring costs
-
-
279
6.1
%
(18
)
(0.1
)%
279
1.9
%
Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP),
Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP)
$
1,995
41.2
%
$
1,903
41.3
%
$
5,855
41.0
%
$
6,201
43.1
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Amount
Diluted
EPS
Amount
Diluted
EPS
Amount
Diluted
EPS
Amount
Diluted
EPS
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP),
Earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP)
$
1,299
$
.71
$
1,017
$
.56
$
3,761
$
2.05
$
3,723
$
2.03
Acquisition and integration-related costs
23
.01
106
.06
97
.05
334
.18
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
130
.07
135
.07
389
.21
404
.22
Restructuring costs
-
-
279
.15
(18
)
(.01
)
279
.15
Income tax effects
(36
)
(.02
)
(127
)
(.07
)
(111
)
(.05
)
(247
)
(.13
)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders
(non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
$
1,416
$
.77
$
1,410
$
.77
$
4,118
$
2.25
$
4,493
$
2.45
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
14
%
14
%
14
%
18
%
Average common stockholders' equity
$
36,393
$
28,274
$
34,895
$
27,747
Less: Average goodwill
(11,951
)
(11,951
)
(11,951
)
(11,951
)
Less: Average acquired intangible assets - net
(7,938
)
(8,457
)
(8,067
)
(8,589
)
Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and acquired intangible assets - net
1,735
1,822
1,747
1,830
Average tangible common equity
$
18,239
$
9,688
$
16,624
$
9,037
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)
$
1,416
$
1,410
$
4,118
$
4,493
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
31
%
58
%
33
%
66
%
(1)
See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP).
(Preliminary)
September 30, 2024
CSC
CSB
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (GAAP)
9.7
%
11.2
%
Tier 1 Capital
$
43,692
$
32,225
Plus: AOCI adjustment
(14,620
)
(12,669
)
Adjusted Tier 1 Capital
29,072
19,556
Average assets with regulatory adjustments
450,752
287,924
Plus: AOCI adjustment
(15,353
)
(13,480
)
Adjusted average assets with regulatory adjustments
$
435,399
$
274,444
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)
6.7
%
7.1
%
