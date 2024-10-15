

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.780 billion, or $8.40 per share. This compares with $1.882 billion, or $5.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $12.699 billion from $11.817 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.780 Bln. vs. $1.882 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.40 vs. $5.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $12.699 Bln vs. $11.817 Bln last year.



