Contentstack Announces Retire the Legacy Offer for Customers Held Back by Decades-Old CMS Technology

Legacy Adobe, Sitecore, and Oracle customers can move to Contentstack at 50% of their currently contracted license fees.

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the composable digital experience platform (DXP) and enterprise headless CMS leader, today announced its Retire the Legacy offer, designed to help enterprise brands address long-standing technical debt inherent in their marketing tech stacks. This offer aims to de-risk the move to modern digital experience solutions for new customers by reducing their current license fees by 50%*.

This offer applies to customers with legacy digital experience implementations using any of the following systems:

Adobe

Sitecore

Oracle

Brands like Alaska Airlines, Bissell, bol, Backcountry, Microstrategy, and more have all successfully made the move from legacy solutions to Contentstack and are now able to deliver modern digital experiences at scale.

"We speak with hundreds of customers every month who are regularly disappointed by their legacy, monolithic CMS," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "These brands want to modernize, but they feel stuck, technologically and contractually. We're taking this all off the table, betting on ourselves and on the power of our technology to reimagine possible for these customers."

"Legacy CMS solutions were built up to 30 years ago, in an age where static, pervasive digital experiences were good enough," said Gurdeep Dhillon, CMO of Contentstack and former Adobe executive. "But the world is now digital-first, and AI-led. Customers demand dynamic, personalized experiences and brands must deliver these to stay relevant. Only a modern CMS can support this, making now the time to move away from the legacy."

Customers have until December 31st, 2024 to register their interest on this offer.

More information on Retire the Legacy can be found here .

* Terms and Conditions Apply

About Contentstack

Contentstack is the creator of the Headless CMS and the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive digital markets and gain their unique Experience Edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code .

Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

