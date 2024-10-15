Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 14:18 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DRUID AI Ushers in a New Era of AI Agents with the Launch of DRUID Conductor, Unlocking Autonomous AI Agent Creation and Orchestration for Enterprises

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID AI, a global leader in conversational and agentic AI, today announced the launch of DRUID Conductor at their third annual customer conference Symbiosis. DRUID Conductor is an advanced AI agent designed to unify and orchestrate all the different agents an employee interacts with, regardless of which system creates or operates the agent. This innovation simplifies the complexity of managing multiple agents and provides a single interface for employees to use in their daily work.

DRUID Conductor also empowers employees to create new AI agents on-the-fly through a user-friendly, AI-based agent solution builder. Pre-loaded with best practice business processes, specialized skills and enterprise-specific knowledge, the platform makes it simple for employees to instantaneously create specialized, autonomous agents by simply conversing with DRUID. Additionally, using DRUID QA Agent, businesses can test newly created AI Agents before deployment and monitor existing agents to ensure their accuracy and that they perform as expected.

Unlike other agents on the market, DRUID Conductor seamlessly integrates, learns from, and builds upon existing enterprise solutions such as Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein, providing a unified agent experience that enhances enterprise-wide AI functionality.

With DRUID Conductor, customer-facing businesses can engage with clients autonomously, 24/7, across multiple channels using natural, conversational language. DRUID's autonomous AI agents deliver swift, accurate responses grounded in trusted knowledge, achieving up to 95% accuracy. The platform also enables companies to set clear guardrails that escalate issues to human employees when needed.

"Our mission at DRUID is to empower businesses to automate and scale rapidly by enabling them to create unlimited expert virtual employees on-the-fly, in the form of AI Agents," said Liviu Dragan, Co-founder and CEO of DRUID AI. "With DRUID Conductor, enterprises can now effortlessly create new workflows that save time and drive revenue. Informed by over a decade of experience, customers using our agentic framework have seen a 30% increase in customer satisfaction and have automated up to 80% of specific business functions."

DRUID AI is proud to announce DRUID Conductor as the first of several new agentic AI innovations and capabilities revealed during the Symbiosis conference. To learn more, visit druidai.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/druid-ai-ushers-in-a-new-era-of-ai-agents-with-the-launch-of-druid-conductor-unlocking-autonomous-ai-agent-creation-and-orchestration-for-enterprises-302276393.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.