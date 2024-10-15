

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.238 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $3.546 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $20.315 billion from $20.139 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.238 Mln. vs. $3.546 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $20.315 Bln vs. $20.139 Bln last year.



